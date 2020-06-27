Pixar Releases New Trailer and Background Information on “Soul”

by | Jun 27, 2020 4:10 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Disney just released a new trailer for Pixar’s Soul following a presentation about the film that played during the virtual ESSENCE Festival.

The entire 10-minute presentation is also streaming on YouTube with an introduction by Consultant Dr. Johnetta Betsch Cole. The conversation includes co-directors Pete Docter and Kemp Powers, producer Dana Murray, and songwriter Jon Batiste. Pete shared that the initial idea for Soul came to him as he finished production on Inside Out. “I felt incomplete. I felt like I’ve worked my whole life to make animated films, yet I found myself wondering ‘Is this what I’m really born to do?’”

“Our soul is really the center of who we are, it’s the essence of us,” Doctor continued. He knew that the main character needed to be relatable for all viewers and it seemed like a natural fit to make him a musician. The color of his skin was decided when they chose the genre. “Jazz was really the perfect representation of what we were trying to say in the film,” he explained.

Co-Director Kemp Powers was brought on early in the process to help create the main character and the story. “I used a lot of my own personal experiences to inform me as I was writing the character,” Kemp Powers shared. He and Joe Gardner are both the same age and both grew up in New York City, but he also realized that not all Black viewers would identify with that story. That’s when he invited other Black voices to collaborate on the project, starting with the Black employees at Pixar and reaching out to Black artists, some of whom joined the project including Jon Batiste, Questlove, and Daveed Diggs. They gave notes on the story and reviewed character designs and animation. “These folks came in to be a huge part of everything we did.”

As for the music, Jon Batiste sits at a piano during his segment of the video and even plays a few melodies from the film.“There are themes that have the celestial optimism that I really love,” the musician shared about the pieces created for the film. “It was a joy, it was a privilege and an honor to do.”

You can watch the full presentation below. Pixar’s Soul is coming to theaters on November 20th.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed