Daily Disney Drop: June 29, 2020

by | Jun 28, 2020 7:46 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

Have a nice weekend? We hope you did. To get your week off to a good start, here is our Daily Disney Drop for June 29, 2020.

12:00pm PT: The Jump airs on ESPN.

3:30pm PT: Talking The Bourne Stuntacular with Jeremiah and Mack on Laughing Place’s YouTube.

4:00pm PT: Virtual sneak peek of The Bourne Stuntacular on Universal Orlando’s YouTube Channel.

4:00pm PT: Kosien: Japan’s Field of Dreams airs on ESPN.

Baseball is life for the die-hard competitors in Koshien, Japan’s national high school baseball championship, whose alumni include US baseball stars Shohei Ohtani and former Yankee Hideki Matsui. As popular as America’s World Series, the stakes are beyond high in this single-elimination tournament. For Coach Mizutani, cleaning the grounds and greeting guests are equally important as honing baseball skills, however, demonstrating discipline, sacrifice and unwavering dedication. Director Ema Ryan Yamazaki follows Mizutani and his team on their quest to win the 100th annual Koshien, and, in the process, goes beyond baseball to reveal the heart of the Japanese national character. Had its World Premiere at DOC NYC 2019.

6:00pm PT: EDDIE airs on ESPN.

Chock-full of archival footage and interviews from a “who’s who” of college and NBA superstars, EDDIE is a story rooted in basketball, but vulnerably exploring issues of substance abuse, father-son relationships, and perseverance. Following the famed career of 800-win basketball coach, Eddie Sutton, the film highlights programs at the Universities of Arkansas, Kentucky, and Oklahoma State. Revisiting not only conference championships and numerous trips to the Final Four, but also the pains of addiction and the devastating 2001 Oklahoma State basketball team plane crash, EDDIE compels sports and general audiences, alike, to ponder the conflicting attributes of a man with flaws shared by many and achievements matched by few.

8:00pm ET/PT: The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever: “Jojo Fletcher” airs on ABC.

JoJo made up for her heartbreaking goodbye from Ben Higgins when a number of amazing men from her season fell hard and fast for her. She couldn’t understand how Ben could fall in love with two people at the same time – until it happened to her. How JoJo handled this romantic challenge, along with the exploits of Chad and the emerging popularity of Wells as a Bachelor Nation favorite, made this one fun rollercoaster ride to find love.

 
 
