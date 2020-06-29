Daily Disney Drop: June 30, 2020

You may not be able to experience Expedition Everest yet, but National Geographic shares two specials about the legendary mountain. Here is the Daily Disney Drop for June 30, 2020.

2:30am PT: KBO League: Doosan Bears vs. Kiwoon Heroes airs on ESPN.

6:00am PT: Our review of Hamilton goes live.

11:00am PT: GenCeo Careers in Exploration with Educator Kavita Gupta on the National Geographic Education YouTube.

Kavita Gupta is a dynamic and energetic teacher who engages students through innovative, technology-rich, and student-centered curricula. She serves as a powerful voice for bringing access and relevance to science education nationwide. In 2018, Kavita launched the Youth Climate Summit with students from her home state of California, which brings together more than 500 young people to educate them about the science and impacts of climate change. As a Grosvenor Teacher Fellow, she traveled to the Galapagos. Learn more about how this experience expanded her career. Join host and Young Explorer Sahar Mohammadzadeh in conversation with Kavita about her inspiring career and discover how you can build a blueprint for a potential career in education and science.

12:00pm PT: Learn to Draw Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur with Artist Ray Anthony Height on Marvel’s Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

4:30pm PT: Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible airs on ESPN.

A film about fighting—for respect, identity and acknowledgment. There are no scorecards or knockouts. In a state where 73 indigenous women were missing or murdered in the previous two years, the prize at the Blackfeet Boxing Club is far more vital: survival

5:00pm PT: Top Rank Boxing: Saucedo vs. Sonny Fredrickson airs on ESPN.

7:30pm PT: Disney Trivia Live with Doobie and Gideon on YouTube.

Topics: Disney Trivia Live Meta Quiz and Disney Foods

9:00pm ET/PT: Lost on Everest airs on National Geographic.

Lost on Everest shines a light on one of exploration’s most perplexing mysteries: What happened to the great explorers Andrew “Sandy” Irvine and George Leigh Mallory, who set out on June 8, 1924, to attempt the first true summit of Mount Everest? At just 800 vertical feet from the summit, the men were swallowed by a storm cloud and never seen again. Although Mallory’s body was recovered 75 years later at 27,000 feet, the location of Irvine’s remains is still unknown. An incredible team of professional climbers, filmmakers and Irvine experts — boasting an impressive 100 combined years of experience on Mount Everest — is led by journalist, climber and adventurer Mark Synnott and National Geographic Photographer, climber and mountaineer Renan Ozturk in an attempt to discover whether Irvine and Mallory successfully conquered the world’s tallest mountain, a feat that, if accomplished, would rewrite history. Although the special’s ultimate goal was to locate Irvine’s body and his unrecovered camera, hurricane-force winds, freezing temperatures and an overcrowded summit forced the expedition team to unwittingly also fight for their lives.

10:00pm ET/PT: Expedition Everest airs on National Geographic.

Expedition Everest follows a team of international scientists, climbers and storytellers to the top of the world’s highest peak to conduct the most comprehensive single scientific expedition in Mount Everest history. As part of the National Geographic and Rolex Perpetual Planet partnership, the one-hour special, narrated by Tate Donovan, captures trailblazing climate research that is critical to understanding environmental changes. This endeavor includes a herculean climb to the “death zone” at 26,000 ft. to install the world’s highest-operating weather stations; the collection of the world’s tallest ice core; and completion of the highest-elevation helicopter-based lidar scan. The groundbreaking mission captures the drama the dedicated elite expedition team faced and reveals the high stakes and motivations of those who risk their lives to discover the secrets Everest holds.

10:00pm ET/PT: The Genetic Detective: “The Hot Case” airs on ABC.

Investigative genetic genealogist CeCe Moore gets an urgent email from a St. George, Utah, detective asking her to work her first-ever “hot” case – the rape of a 79-year-old woman that happened just three weeks prior. CeCe gets to work, knowing the rapist could easily strike again. During this episode, CeCe also sees the first jury trial conviction from a case on which she worked – the suspect identified in the murder of Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg from the series premiere. Interviews featured in the episode include victim and activist Carla Brooks, St. George Police Department’s Detective Josh Wilson and reporter Jessica Miller.