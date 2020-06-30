Daily Disney Drop: July 1, 2020

There may be no new comics in stores today, but there is some Marvel fun for you in our Daily Disney Drop for July 1, 2020.

Now Available: New comics available digitally from Marvel.

Hawkeye: Freefall #6

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Black Cat Strikes #5

Ravencroft #5

Star #5

Now Available: New collections from Marvel:

Dawn of X Vol. 6

Excalibur

Infinity Gauntlet Marvel Select

Marvel Masterworks: The Spectacular Spider-Man Vol. 3

Marvel’s Black Widow Prelude

Timely’s Greatest: The Golden Age Sub-Mariner by Bill Everett – The Post-War Years Omnibus

What If? Classic: The Complete Collection Vol. 4

X-Men Milestones: Messiah War

Young Avengers by Gillen & McKelvie: The Complete Collection

Now Available: New library content on Hulu.

1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 1

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 3

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Complete Season 1

BBQ Rig Race: Complete Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal with Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1

Biography: Chris Farley – Anything for a Laugh

Bobby Flay's Barbecue Addiction: Special

Buddy vs. Duff: Complete Season 1

Burgers, Brew & 'Que: Complete Seasons 1-3, 5

Deadly Women: Complete Season 13

Eat, Sleep, BBQ: Complete Season 1

Family By the Ton: Complete Season 2

Ghost Hunters: Complete Season 1

Homicide Hunter: Complete Season 9

House Hunters: Complete Season 154 – 159

Intervention: Complete Season 20

Jamie and Doug Plus One: Complete Season 1

Kids BBQ Championship: Complete Season 1& 2

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Complete Season 3

Man vs. Master: Chef Battle: Complete Season 1

Married at First Sight: Complete Seasons 1-3

Psychic Kids: Complete Season 1

Say Yes to the Nest: Complete Season 1

Seven Year Switch: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

Sex Sent Me to the ER: Complete Season 3

Shark Week 2018

Shark Week 2019

The American Farm: Complete Season 1

The Day I Picked My Parents: Complete Season 1

The Grill Dads: Complete Season 1

The Strongest Man In History Complete Season 1

The Toe Bro: Complete Season 1

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 1

Twisted Sisters: Complete Season 2

UFOs: Secret Alien Technology

UFOs: Secret Missions Exposed

Ultimate Summer Cook-Off: Complete Season 1

Unexpected: Complete Season 3

Unpolished: Complete Season 1

Welcome to Plathville: Complete Season 1

12 and Holding (2006)

2001 Maniacs (2005)

52 Pick-Up (1986)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

A Complete History of My Sexual Failures (2009)

A Kid Like Jake (2018)

A Mighty Wind (2003)

A Storks Journey (2017)

An Eye for a Eye (1966)

The Axe Murders of Villisca (2017)

The Bellboy (1960)

Beloved (2012)

Best In Show (2000)

Between Us (2017)

Beyond the Valley of the Dolls (1970)

Birdwatchers (2010)

Boogie Woogie (2010)

The Bounty (1984)

Brokedown Palace (1998)

Buffy, the Vampire Slayer (1992)

Bug (1975)

Buried (2010)

Cadaver (2009)

California Dreamin' (2009)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Catcher Was A Spy (2018)

The Catechism Cataclysm (2011)

Change of Plans (2010)

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin' (1983)

Cinderfella (1960)

Citizen Soldier (2016)

The Client (1994)

Cold War (2012)

The Color Purple (1985)

Cortex (2008)

The Cured (2018)

Danger Close (2019)

Dark Touch (2013)

Day Night Day Night (2007)

The Devil's Candy (2017)

The Devil's Rejects (2005)

Dheepan (2016)

Die Hard 4 (Live Free or Die Hard) (2007)

Downhill Racer (1969)

The Edukators (2005)

Eloise's Lover (2009)

Exorcismus (2011)

The Eye (2008)

The Eye 2 (2005)

Father of My Children (2010)

Filth & Wisdom (2008)

Flashback (1990)

The Flat (2012)

Footloose (1984)

For Your Consideration (2006)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

The Forgiveness of Blood (2012)

Freddy Vs Jason (2003)

Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

Furlough (2018)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Grizzly Man (2005)

Hateship, Loveship (2014)

Hornet's Nest (2014)

Hot Rod (2007)

House of 1000 Corpses (2003)

The House That Jack Built (2018)

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete (2014)

Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack (1999)

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011)

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2002)

The Last Mistress (2008)

Len and Company (2016)

Liar, Liar (1997)

Love Songs (2008)

The Man from London (2009)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

March of the Penguins (2005)

Mary Shelley (2018)

Match (2015)

Moonstruck (1987)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

The Necessities of Life (2009)

Nick Nolte: No Exit (2009)

Nights and Weekends (2009)

The Ninth Gate (2000)

Norma Rae (1979)

The Patsy (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

Polisse (2012)

Poseidon (2006)

Post Grad (2007)

PSYCHO GRANNY (2019)

Rabbit Hole (2011)

Rebel in the Rye (2017)

Right at Your Door (2007)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

Room of Death (2008)

Search for General Tso Chicken (2015)

The Shock Doctrine (2010)

The Shrine (2011)

Sliver (1993)

Speed 2: Cruise Control (1996)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Spiderhole (2011)

Spring Forward (2000)

Starting Out in the Evening (2007)

Sugar Hill (1994)

Sunset Strip (1999)

Tales From the Golden Age (2011)

Tank 432 (2016)

The Tenant (1976)

Tetsuo III: The Bullet Man (2011)

Things to Come (2016)

This Christmas (2007)

Three Blind Mice (2009)

Three Musketeers (2011)

Trapped Model (2019)

The Trip (2011)

The Trip to Italy (2014)

The Trip to Spain (2017)

Trishna (2012)

Trivial (2007)

The Truth About Cats & Dogs (1996)

Waiting for Guffman (1997)

Waiting Room (2008)

We Are What We Are (2011)

We Have Pope (2012)

The Weather Man (2005)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

West Side Story (1961)

When A Man Comes Home (2010)

2:25am PT: KBO League: Doosan Bears vs. Kiwoom Heroes airs on ESPN.

9:00am PT: We will premiere our video of July Highlights from Disney on YouTube

10:00am PT: Jeremiah is Live from Universal Orlando on YouTube.

10:25am PT: Serie A Soccer: Bologna vs. Cagliari airs on ESPN.

11:00am PT: Radio Disney At the Lunch Table with Ally Brooke on Instagram Live.

12:30pm PT: Serie A Soccer: Hellas Verona vs. Parma airs on ESPN.

5:00pm PT: Finding Big Country airs on ESPN.

It’s been nearly two decades since the Vancouver Grizzlies left town with their original franchise player Big Country Bryant Reeves taking most of the blame, but superfan Kat Jayme still isn’t over it. She goes on a mission to find her reclusive and maligned childhood hero and tell the story of the forgotten legend.

6:00pm PT: Born to Play airs on ESPN.

Born to Play spends a season with the Boston Renegades, a women’s tackle football team on a path for redemption after going undefeated and losing their championship the previous year. These unpaid athletes put their bodies on the line while maintaining full time careers that support their lifelong dream… proving that football is for everyone.

10:00pm PT: Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: “Adapt or Die” airs on ABC.

The stakes are higher than ever when, after blowing their cover and damaging the Zephyr in the process, the team must scramble to rescue Mack’s parents, save S.H.I.E.L.D. from a chronicom infestation, and fix the ship … all before the next time-jump. Meanwhile, Daisy and Sousa find themselves at a disadvantage against a power hungry Nathaniel Malick and his goons, and Coulson will have to do the thing he does best in order to save the future.