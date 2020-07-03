Nap Time is a Dream with shopDisney’s Nap Mats and Fleece Pillows

Stressful nap times are a thing of the past when Disney character blankets and pillows are part of the routine. The latest bedding accessories to arrive on shopDisney will help to keep that dreaded afternoon sleep session from turning into a nightmare. Whether you’re raising young superheroes or growing future Disney geeks, these Nap Mats and Fleece blankets add a fun and cozy component to your child’s siestas.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Marvel Nap Mats

Even superheroes need to rest! Your little Avenger in training can take sleep time seriously with these new Marvel Nap Mats. Each mat is made of microfiber and features a built-in pillow and blanket. But that’s not all. The mat conveniently rolls up to be easily transported, complete with a carrying handle. There’s just one problem with these nap mats: They don’t come in adult sizes!

Fuzzy Fleece Blankets

Cute, cuddly and oh, so soft, these fleece blankets will make a great addition to your home bedding collection. When you don’t need the blanket, you can fold it up to make a fluffy pillow that adds ‘character’ to any room!