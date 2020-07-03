Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 19: Star Wars Journalism with Guest Kelly Knox

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #19: Star Wars Journalism with Guest Kelly Knox
Date: July 3rd, 2020
Listen
Topics
StarWars.com writer Kelly Knox joins host Mike Celestino to talk about this week’s Star Wars headlines and her crafty contributions to Star Wars fan culture.
Subscribe
Or subscribe with your favorite app by using the address below
Mike serves as Laughing Place’s lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly “Who’s the Bossk?” Star Wars podcast. He’s been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general since a very young age and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.