Newly Launched Marvel x RockLove Black Widow Collection Offers Stealthy Elegance

by | Jul 8, 2020 10:24 AM Pacific Time

RockLove has just introduced six new pieces as part of their Marvel x RockLove Black Widow Collection. Inspired by the comic book character and upcoming film, Black Widow, these earrings and necklaces are as stunning as they are fashionable and will give you a killer look. The collection is now available nationwide on RockLove.com retailing for $75-$115.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Marvel x RockLove Black Widow

Marvel X RockLove Black Widow Hoop Earrings – $115

  • Sleek and fashionable, these large Hoop Earrings feature the classic Black Widow hourglass silhouette.
  • A combination of durable artisan brass round wire and nickel-free sterling silver ear components, the hoops are finished with a polished black ruthenium plate and hinged ear wires.

Marvel X RockLove Black Widow Spider Necklace – $99

  • Carved in solid sterling silver and plated in polished black ruthenium, the sizable Black Widow Spider perches ominously on the chest.
  • Two faceted crystal triangles create the distinctive red hourglass set flush into the spider’s back.
  • The three-dimensional pendant hangs from an adjustable matching black ruthenium plated sterling silver cable chain.

Marvel X RockLove Black Widow Spider Earrings – $85                                

  • Carved in solid sterling silver and plated in polished black ruthenium, the Black Widow Spider Earrings loom ominously from each ear.
  • Two faceted crystal triangles create the distinctive red hourglass set flush into each spiders’ back.
  • Additional red crystals shine from RockLove’s signature sterling silver and pavé French wires.                        

Marvel X RockLove Black Widow Hourglass Earrings – $99                                        

  • Vibrant custom cut blood-red crystals create a sleek and subtle homage to the iconic Black Widow Hourglass.
  • Framed in sterling silver and plated in polished black ruthenium, the distinctive insignia hangs from RockLove’s signature sterling silver French wires featuring matching red pavé crystals.

Marvel X RockLove Black Widow Hourglass Necklace – $99                                        

  • Framed in sterling silver and plated in polished black ruthenium, the distinctive insignia hangs from a matching adjustable sterling silver cable chain.

Marvel X RockLove Black Widow Hourglass Ring – $75                                

  • Framed in sterling silver and plated in polished black ruthenium, the distinctive insignia wraps around the finger with two sterling round wire ring bands. To further customize fit, gently bend the bands toward each.
  • Available in sizes 6 – 11.

What they’re saying:                        

  • RockLove CEO & Designer Allison Cimino: “Black Widow is a complex and mysterious character, especially in the original Marvel Comics. Originally appearing in the 1960’s, the Black Widow has had many aliases but is always devastatingly fashionable. I love that she is a hero yet an unabashed femme fatale; a character that demonstrates the complexity of being a woman. She’s also a master at everything she does, directly countering many gender stereotypes. When designing these pieces, I was able to let my own edgy aesthetic shine through, while adding a level of sophistication to Black Widow’s iconography with gorgeous blood-red crystals.”
 
 
