Touchstone and Beyond: A History of Disney’s “Ernest Goes to Camp”

Deep in the library of Touchstone Pictures sits a classic summer comedy that anyone who grew up in the 1980s will have fond memories of watching. Ernest Goes to Camp was not only a financial success, it would help spawn a film universe.

Pack everything you need because ‘To Touchstone and Beyond’ is taking you back to the hilarity of Ernest Goes to Camp.

The Movie

Ernest P. Worrell, played by Jim Varney, is a caretaker at Kamp Kikike who dreams of becoming a camp counselor. Ernest usually gets himself into a variety of problems, whether he is falling off ladders, breaking windows, or crashing the camp bus and it would take a miracle for Ernest to become a counselor.

When the state's second chance program for juvenile delinquents brings some rough kids to the camp, Ernest gets his chance to be a camp counselor because no one else will take on the role for the troubled boys. Ernest with his kind heart tries to lead the kids to success but makes a mistake that will endanger the future of the camp.

Ernest P. Worrell may have a big heart, but he is easily fooled. Sherman Krader, played by John Vernon, tricks Ernest into convincing the old Chief, played by Iron Eyes Cody, to sign over Kamp Kikike to his mining company. Forced out, Ernest and his band of misfit kids wage an explosive battle with Krader and his company for control of Kamp Kikike.

The Best Moments on Screen

The best moments on screen all relate to Jim Varney. He is the driving force and the heart of this movie. Varney not only plays a lovable loser on film, but he also manages to convey a sweetness and heart that many actors wouldn’t be capable of establishing in the role of Ernest. Varney’s Ernest is simply trying to do his best, and often he makes many mistakes. While watching the face Varney makes as he investigates a clogged toilet is not highbrow humor, Varney’s portrayal of Ernest is endearing and humorous. I never once laughed at Ernest because I was too busy laughing with him.

The Worst Moments on Screen

There are many moments that are cringe worthy, but the most ridiculous scene was the final battle that Ernest and the kids have with the Krader mining workers. Michael Bay would be proud of the explosions that took place in this scene. This battle scene goes well beyond what ordinary kids would be able to do if they were paired up with someone like Ernest. From parachuting attack turtles, to exploding toilets, viewers will be amazed at all the bombs one can make at summer camp.

Ernest Goes to Camp is lacking female characters. Victoria Racimo is the only female main character and Jean Wilson makes a short appearance as the guard at the juvenile detention center where Ernest picks up the kids. Kamp Kikike is an all-boys camp, but the movie could have given Racimo more screen time.

Film Facts

This is the first feature film in the Ernest franchise.

This is the final screen appearance of Iron Eyes Cody.

The mineral that the Krader mining company is after in the film is fictional.

Jim Varney sang the song “Gee I’m Glad It’s Raining” in a single take.

Apparently, Lyle Alzado broke Jim Varney’s nose in the fight scene.

Jim Varney also voiced Slinky Dog in Toy Story and Toy Story 2.

and The Ernest character originated in regional television commercials starring Jim Varney.

The character and commercials became so popular that Varney had a fan club of tens of thousands of members prior to the making of this film.

Varney became so popular he would have to wear disguises when going out for fear of being mobbed by Ernest fans.

At the time of Varney’s death in 2000, plans were underway for additional Ernest projects like Ernest Goes to Space and Ernest and the Voodoo Curse.

and Varney did win an Emmy for his 1989 Saturday morning program Hey Vern: It’s Ernest!

Iron Eyes Cody also played the crying Native American in the 1971 commercials for ‘Keep America Beautiful’.

Iron Eyes Cody, is not of Native American heritage. He was born Espera de Corti of to Italian American parents.

See It/Skip It?

I wouldn’t ever recommend that you buy Ernest Goes to Camp, but it’s a funny movie that will make you laugh. I have fond memories of watching this film as a seven-year-old, and I may have even seen it once or twice as the feature film at Chip ‘n’ Dale’s Campfire at Fort Wilderness in Walt Disney World.

Jim Varney holds this film together, and while the quality of the script is lacking, one cannot help but admire the skill and talent of Varney who makes the audience care with his empathy and kindness for all. If you happen to catch Ernest Goes to Camp streaming somewhere, sit back and enjoy. This film is lightyears beyond Camp Nowhere and while silly, Ernest Goes to Camp will make you laugh.

Next week we look at the last screen pairing of legendary actors Kirk Douglas and Burt Lancaster in Tough Guys.

Director: John R. Cherry III

Production Company: Touchstone Pictures

Principal Cast:

Jim Varney as Ernest P. Worrell

Victoria Racimo as Nurse St. Cloud

John Vernon as Sherman Krader

Iron Eyes Cody as the Chief

Lyle Alzado as Bronk Stinson

Release Date: May 22, 1987

Budget: $3 million

Box Office Gross Domestic = $23,509,382