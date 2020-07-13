Podcast Review – “30 for 30: Heavy Medals”

by | Jul 13, 2020 3:04 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

ESPN’s 30 for 30 podcast series explores some of the most dramatic and captivating stories in and around the world of sports. Some of these stories are ones that most haven’t heard of in the past. Others are ones that have been in the spotlight before, but 30 for 30 goes for a deep dive into the background of those stories and uncovers perspectives you may not have heard before.

That’s the case for the latest series, titled Heavy Medals. The seven-episode series explores the story of US gymnastics coaches Bela and Martha Karolyi and their drastic and intense approach to turning young girls into olympic champions. Did these coaches cross the line from motivational to abusive? 30 for 30: Heavy Medals explores that question from every possible angle.

Heavy Medals introduces listeners to the Karolyis during their days as coaches in Romania, when they led Nadia Comaneci to Olympic gold. While they are the primary focus of this series and the main characters in this story, it’s clear from the early going that they are not necessarily going to come out of this story looking good.

The series hears from all kinds of people who have worked with them, including dozens of talented gymnasts who recalled both positive and negative memories from their time with the coaches. The story takes us from the late 1970s all the way up to present day, featuring interviews with gymnasts like Simone Biles, Jordyn Wieber, Kristie Phillips and many more.

It of course reaches the point of the recent sexual abuse scandal involving team doctor Larry Nassar. That takes the series to a different level. It’s no longer a sports story about strict coaches but something much bigger and much more important. It’s a story that was very much in the public eye at the time it was taking place, but Heavy Medals goes into much more detail and gives a voice to many more of those involved.

30 for 30 podcasts have a way of finding those sports stories that are so much bigger than the sport themselves. Unfortunately, that often means they are focusing on stories that aren’t necessarily light-hearted or fun. They tend to be darker, more serious stories.

That’s not to say that they’re not enjoyable though. It’s the exact opposite actually. Heavy Medals is very well done and story is incredibly well-told. It might not be a fun story, but it’s one that draws you in and brings you to a point of being completely emotionally invested.

You may not be a big fan of gymnastics, but you can still found yourself sucked in to the drama of this story. 30 for 30 has a way of getting you invested in sporting events that took place years ago. You might find yourself rooting for a gymnast to stick the landing on a jump she took 30 years prior. That speaks to just how good these storytellers are at getting listeners into the story.

The one negative of this podcast series however is that it is just that – a podcast. Gymnastics is a very visually-driven sport that doesn’t necessarily translate well to this format. This story likely would have been better served as a 30 for 30 documentary where we would have been able to see these events happening. Listening to audio of a vault jump that scores a perfect 10 just doesn’t evoke the same excitement.

That doesn’t necessarily impact the story this series is telling though. While the series is focused around the world of gymnastics, the story it tells is much more than just a sport. It sheds more light on the recently uncovered scandal involving the Karolyis and USA Gymnastics and promotes the idea of those who have been abused to speak out.

ESPN’s 30 for 30 series, whether it be a documentary or podcast, very rarely misses the mark. This is the latest in a long line of successfully and dramatically told stories that will have you clicking for the next episode before one even finishes. It’s a story that is much bigger than the sport it’s based around, and it truly sticks the landing with the message it delivers.

30 for 30: Heavy Medals will be available tomorrow (July 14, 2020) on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed