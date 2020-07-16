Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 21: The Hero’s Journey with Guest Tricia Barr

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #21: The Hero’s Journey with Guest Tricia Barr

Date: July 16th, 2020 (recorded July 15th)

Listen

Topics

Guest Tricia Barr educates Mike on the Vogler and Murdock models of Joseph Campbell’s Hero’s Journey concept as it applies to Star Wars and storytelling in general. Plus, we hear about her careers in writing and engineering and discuss the Star Wars headlines of the week.

Subscribe

iTunes

Google

Spotify

Subscribe to Who's the Bossk? Google Podcasts Android by Email RSS Or subscribe with your favorite app by using the address below