Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 21: The Hero’s Journey with Guest Tricia Barr

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #21: The Hero’s Journey with Guest Tricia Barr
Date: July 16th, 2020 (recorded July 15th)
Guest Tricia Barr educates Mike on the Vogler and Murdock models of Joseph Campbell’s Hero’s Journey concept as it applies to Star Wars and storytelling in general. Plus, we hear about her careers in writing and engineering and discuss the Star Wars headlines of the week.
