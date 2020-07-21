SharkFest Review: “Sharkcano” (Nat Geo)

by | Jul 21, 2020 1:34 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

The award for the sexiest title during National Geographic’s SharkFest goes to Sharkcano. The title calls a lot of imagery to mind, such as a volcano spewing out sharks instead of lava. But this is not the SyFy channel, it’s National Geographic. So this is not a Sharknado situation where a tornado starts over water, picks up a mess of sharks and spits them out on unsuspecting humans at a carnival where they get devoured. As fun as the thought of sharks rolling down the side of a volcano terrorizing the communities that live below it is, expect something else entirely.

This hour-long special starts on Réunion, a volcanic island where shark attacks are so common that it’s illegal to swim in the ocean. The island was built by its active volcano and frequent rains turn the waters around it into a murky chocolate-milk-like substance where visibility is low. Coincidently, it’s the perfect feeding ground for Bull Sharks, who have small eyes that make them less reliant on sight and more on smell for hunting. These big fish are unlike most sharks, attacking other creatures as big as their 7-feet in length.

Dr. Michael Heithaus is in search of the mysterious connection between sharks and volcanoes. Since swimming in the waters around Réunion is not an option, he starts with an underwater camera connected to his boat. But to really conduct this research properly, he’ll have to look elsewhere and partner with other National Geographic Explorers.

Elephant seal breeding season in Guadalupe is part of the research, where steep underwater flanks made by volcanoes make it easier for sharks to get close to the shore to hunt the elusive prey. But more than that, a controlled underwater magnet test is conducted to see if the magnetic pull of volcanoes plays a bigger role in the phenomenon. The result is truly jaw-dropping and a can’t miss event for any ocean lover.

The majority of Sharkcano is spent trying to answer the question of why sharks are so attracted to volcanos and they give some very good answers. But that doesn’t mean that you won’t also see sharks inside an active volcano. The coup de grâce comes from Dr. Brennan Phillips, a National Geographic Explorer who was studying active underwater volcanoes who shares underwater of sharks swimming inside a submarine volcano shortly after an eruption. A literal Sharkcano, exactly what you came to see. Time well spent.

I give Sharkcano 5 out of 5 residents of “Nurse SharkVille”

Sharkcano premieres Tuesday, July 21, at 10/9c on National Geographic with an encore presentation on Wednesday, August 12, at 7/6c on Nat Geo WILD!

Click here for the full SharkFest programming schedule.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed