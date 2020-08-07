Disney+ Watch Guide: August 7-13

by | Aug 7, 2020 8:13 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Disney Legend Howard Ashman takes center stage on Disney+ this week with the premiere of the documentary film Howard and we’re celebrating his Disney credits in the Library Highlights section. New episodes of Muppets Now and Pixar in Real Life are streaming now, along with new library additions like X-Men and The Peanuts Movie. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives

Howard

“Directed by Don Hahn (Beauty and the Beast), Howard is the untold story of Howard Ashman, the brilliant lyricist behind Disney classics like Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid and creator of musicals including Little Shop of Horrors. Featuring never-before-seen archival footage, personal films and photographs, as well as interviews with Howard’s friends and family, the film is an intimate look at the Disney Legend’s life, his creative drive, and the process behind the music. Spanning his childhood in Baltimore, to his formative years in New York, and his untimely death due to AIDS, Howard goes in-depth to explore his journey to become the lyricist behind some of the most beloved and well-known classic family films in the world.”

Muppets Now – “Fever Pitch”

“Fozzie Bear has some big ideas for Muppets Now, and there’s no time like the deadline to start pitching! He’s found a very tough audience in Scooter, who just wants to finish uploading the latest delivery. We see the very first episode of a game show that Pepe The King Prawn totally just made up. The Swedish Chef tries to cook a better molé sauce than his competitor, Danny Trejo. Dr. Bunsen Honeydew has replaced Beaker with a new smart assistant, and things get fired up. Miss Piggy and her guests, Taye Diggs and Linda Cardellini, show viewers how to work it out when they share the secret to staying healthy.”

Pixar in Real Life – “WALL·E: BnL Pop-up Shop”

“When Buy N Large opens its first store in New York City, hungry customers get a taste of the future.”

One Day at Disney Shorts – “Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director”

“Creative Director Ryan Meinerding brings Marvel characters to life through innovative design every day. There’s never a dull moment as Ryan creates the first looks of characters for Marvel Studios films including Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain America and more. From initial sketches to special effects, Ryan oversees the process of bringing the next iteration of iconic characters to the screen.”

Disney Family Sundays – “Goofy Pencil Cup”

“Who says you can’t be Goofy and organized at the same time? Not Amber or the Gubaney family, who connect to work on a Goofy-inspired craft. She will show them how to turn a simple item from the cupboard into a fun organizational tool that’s sure to stand out. Meanwhile, the biggest challenge of all may be figuring out which Gubaney is the Goofiest!”

New on Disney+

The Peanuts Movie

Blue Sky Studios’ 2015 animated feature brought Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and all their friends to the big screen.

X-Men

Twenty years ago, the superhero film genre kicked into overdrive with the release of the first X-Men film, which also started the film career of Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

The popular video game turned Jake Gyllenhal action movie arrives on Disney+ shortly after its 10th anniversary.

Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits

Neil Patrick Harris hosts this two-hour Freeform special that takes viewers behind the scenes on how the first Star Wars theme park land came together.

Hidden Kingdoms of China

National Geographic takes viewers through five of China’s biomes to reveal the country’s natural beauty.

UFO Europe: The Untold Stories (S1)

The first season of National Geographic’s international alien encounter series comes to Disney+.

Library Highlights

70th Anniversary – Food for Feudin’

Pluto came face-to-face with Chip and Dale on August 11th, 1950, in this classic animated short.

60th Anniversary – Jungle Cat

The seventh full-length True-Life Adventures film took audiences to explore wild cats in South America when it premiered on August 10th, 1960.

25th Anniversary – A Kid in King Arthur’s Court

Mark Twain’s novel A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court became a 1990’s Disney movie on August 11th, 1995.

10th Anniversary – Den Brother

Alex Pearson became his sisters’ Bumble Bee troop leader on August 13th, 2010, when this Disney Channel Original Movie debuted.

Howard Ashman’s FIlms on Disney+

Expand your Howard experience by watching these other films.

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

