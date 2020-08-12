Comic Review – “Empyre #5”

by | Aug 12, 2020 1:16 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

The Marvel Universe has been rocked in recent weeks by the formation of the Kree/Skrull alliance and the attack of the Cotati against all other living things. The Avengers and the Fantastic Four are scattered around the galaxy as they try to neutralize the threats that seem to just keep piling up.

The fifth issue of Marvel’s ongoing “Empyre” crossover event sees all the build up off the previous four issues finally come to a head as the enemies have begun to overwhelm our heroes. It’s not clear how this story will turn out, but it is beginning to become clear that the Marvel universe will never quite be the same.

For weeks now, “Empyre” has been a whole lot of build up without the series really coming to its boiling point. Aside from the last few pages of “Empyre #4,” not a whole lot has really happened in this series after the emergence of the brand new threat that is the Cotati. That all changes is “Empyre #5.”

The Avengers, the Fantastic Four and other heroes are battling both the Cotati and the Kree/Skrull alliance all over Earth and even off it. Now, those battles are beginning to escalate and the heroes are starting to see that they are outmatched. And to make matters worse, it appears not everyone is who they say they are.

Wiccan, the now-husband of the leader of the Kree/Skrull alliance, suspects that something is wrong with Hulkling, thanks to some intel from Captain Marvel and Johnny Storm in last week’s issue. With the two heroes at his side, he decides to find his real husband and see just what is really going on with this new empire.

This feels like the big turning point in the “Empyre” series. While everything prior has been climbing the mountain and setting everything up, we have now reached the peak and are descending upon what is sure to be an exciting climax.

Several separate stories have been told over these five issues and each one has now reached that tipping point. Typically, we would start to see the smaller storied begin to weave together and become one, but it will be interesting to see if that is the case here as “Empyre” has been a bit different up to this point. Though, it does seem clear that Reed Richards and Tony Stark are ready to be the factors that pull it all together in the final act.

The one thing that really sets this issue apart from the previous ones is the amount of action. The war is now in full swing and we see a lot of these fights between the heroes and the Cotati taking place. T’Challa is putting up his best fight in Wakanda while the Thing deals with a surprise from the Cotati himself.

Meanwhile, there is also the more investigatory side of the story with Wiccan, Captain Marvel and Johnny Storm trying to learn the true intentions of the Kree/Skrull alliance. With so many different enemies and the battles taking place on so many different fronts, “Empyre” seems sure to deliver a finale unlike any we’ve ever seen.

“Empyre #5” is available now.

 
 
