Snow White and Evil Queen Statue by Jim Shore Available for Pre-Order on Entertainment Earth

Fans of designer Jim Shore will be delighted to add this “fairest of all” statues to their collection. Snow White and the Evil Queen are the subjects of Shore’s latest sculpt and provide a stark contrast between good and evil. This gorgeous figure is available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and will be released in January 2021.

Evil and Innocence Statue

Disney Traditions Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs “Evil and Innocence” by Jim Shore – Entertainment Earth $79.99

Snow White is back-to-back with the Evil Queen in this handcrafted design inspired by the Walt Disney classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs .

. Richly detailed, this compelling scene of good and evil features the vibrant color and folk-art motifs that are unmistakably Jim Shore.

The statue is made of polyresin and calcium carbonate. Measures 8 1/4-inches tall x 5 3/4-inches long x 4 1/2-inches wide.