Film Review: “Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe” (Disney+)

by | Aug 24, 2020 9:01 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Phineas and Ferb are back on August 28th in a brand-new Disney+ original movie, their first non-cameo adventure in five-years. However, the focus isn’t on them this time around, with their big sister Candace taking center stage. Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe finally gives Candace her big break in a feature film that’s hilarious, exciting, and touching.

It’s “A beautiful day” in Danville, one of “104 days of summer vacation” where Candace, once again, has found her brothers, Phineas and Ferb, doing something unbelievable that conveniently disappears just as their mother gets home. Feeling like the universe is against her, when a space pod lands in her front yard, she naturally assumes that it’s just another one of her brother’s crazy inventions and climbs aboard. Abducted by aliens along with her friend and Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz’s daughter Vanessa, her brothers and their friends team up with the head of Doofenshmirtz Evil Incorporated for an intergalactic rescue mission.

This movie instantly sets itself apart from the 222 episodic adventures of the original animated series, which also inspired a Disney Channel Original Movie (Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension), by shifting the focus to Candace. While the boys still occupy about half of the film’s running time, Candace is the character that drives the plot forward. Candace suffers from some hubris during the second act, but she doesn’t need saving in the traditional sense and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh and Dan Povenmire have done a great job of keeping the plot true to her character while also letting her grow enough to provide an impactful finale.

With so much show behind it, the film is full of Easter Eggs for diehard fans, but also manages to be quite accessible for a newcomer unfamiliar with the series. It would be wise, however, for all viewers to see at least a handful of episodes before going into Candace Against the Universe because there are some things the 90-minute film doesn’t have time to dive into, particularly anything about Dr. Doofenshmirtz's existence or any of Perry’s backstory, which would otherwise be very confusing.

While Candace Against the Universe has a good amount of fan service moments, it doesn’t overdo them and instead gives fans what they really want: a brand-new, exciting and hilarious adventure with some of their favorite characters. It’s best to go into the film with little knowledge about it beyond the basic premise and I’ve kept this review as spoiler-free as possible for that very reason. There are so many laugh-out-loud moments, a few scenes of genuine excitement, and a theme of sibling bonding that will touch even the most calloused of hearts.

I give Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe 5 out of 5 seasons of the classic “Space Adventure” TV series on DVD.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed