Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 27: ForceFest Preview with Guests Sarah and Richard Woloski

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #27: ForceFest Preview with Guests Sarah and Richard Woloski
Date: August 25th, 2020 (recorded August 24th)
Returning guests Richard Woloski and Sarah Woloski tell host Mike Celestino all about this weekend’s upcoming ForceFest virtual Star Wars convention, which they founded and planned in lieu of 2020’s cancelled Star Wars Celebration Anaheim.
