Disney+ Watch Guide August 28th – September 3rd

Fire up the Disney+-Inator because Dr. Doofenschmirtz and the citizens of Danville in the Tri-State Area are back with the premiere of the Disney+ Original Film, Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe. Several new films join the library this week, including the 2015 live-action adaptation of Cinderella, streaming Tuesday, September 1st. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives

“Stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb, their older sister Candace, Perry the Platypus and the Danville gang are back together again in Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe, an out-of-this-world animated adventure from Disney Television Animation. Executive-produced by Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh (creators and executive producers of the long-running Emmy Award-winning series Phineas and Ferb), the movie centers on Phineas and Ferb as they set out across the galaxy to rescue Candace, who after being abducted by aliens, finds utopia in a far-off planet, free of pesky little brothers.”

“Charlie and Carly run a fruit-and-vegetable stand outside of headquarters, but lately, they’ve been selling out of their crops faster than they can grow them. Carly has an idea to turn the garden into a farm, but they don’t have enough space to grow everything they need outside. She takes Charlie on a trip to an indoor vertical farm in NYC to learn new possibilities of farming!”

“Chip the I.T. guy installs an upgrade to Scooter’s overtaxed computer just as Scooter is beginning to upload the latest episode of Muppets Now. Scooter must work fast to get everything in place before the hard reboot goes into effect. Miss Piggy takes a trip through the topic of travel with guests Linda Cardellini and Taye Diggs. Pepe The King Prawn makes up a new game show on the spot, and the contestants do their best to keep up. Uncle Deadly demonstrates the drama, disciplines, and danger of stage combat for Muppet fanboy, Walter. Dr. Bunsen Honeydew puts the pressure on his assistant, Beaker, with a hydraulic-press experiment that requires a personal touch.”

One Day at Disney Shorts – “Eric Baker: Imagineering Creative Director”

“Step into Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge with Walt Disney Imagineer & Creative Director Eric Baker as he helps create this new, exciting land. From traveling the globe in search of props to overseeing larger-than-life installations, Eric is constantly reimagining how to elevate the park guest experience so they are in awe each time they step into new lands and attractions.”

New on Disney+

The 2016 follow-up to Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland adds a time travel plot through the world of Underland.

Jack Kirby and Stan Lee’s iconic Marvel team made their big screen debut in this 2005 20th Century Studios adaptation.

Cinderella (2015) – Streaming September 1st

Disney’s live-action retelling of Cinderella starring Lily James, Cate Blanchett, and Helena Bonham Carter makes its Disney+ debut.

Library Highlights

65th Anniversary – Beezy Bear

Beekeeper Donald had to deal with a honey-stealing Humphrey the Bear in this classic short that premiere on September 2nd, 1955.

Stitch’s badness level went off the charts in this direct-to-video sequel from DisneyToon Studios, released on August 30th, 2005.

10th Anniversary – Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam

Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers reunited for this Disney Channel Original Movie sequel where they lead Camp Rock in a competition against the new rivals across the lake, Camp Star (Premiered September 3rd, 2010).

This Week’s Holidays

