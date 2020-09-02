Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 28: ForceFest LIVE with Guest Dee Tails

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #28: ForceFest LIVE with Guest Dee Tails
Date: September 2nd, 2020 (recorded August 29th)
Listen
Topics
Recorded live during the fan-run virtual Star Wars convention ForceFest 2020, this week’s episode of “Who’s the Bossk?” welcomes creature performer Dee Tails, who talks about his roles in the Disney-era Star Wars films and his journey in the U.K. entertainment industry with host Mike Celestino.
Subscribe
Or subscribe with your favorite app by using the address below
Mike serves as Laughing Place’s lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly “Who’s the Bossk?” Star Wars podcast. He’s been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general since a very young age and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.