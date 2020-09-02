Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 28: ForceFest LIVE with Guest Dee Tails

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #28: ForceFest LIVE with Guest Dee Tails

Date: September 2nd, 2020 (recorded August 29th)

Listen

Topics

Recorded live during the fan-run virtual Star Wars convention ForceFest 2020, this week’s episode of “Who’s the Bossk?” welcomes creature performer Dee Tails, who talks about his roles in the Disney-era Star Wars films and his journey in the U.K. entertainment industry with host Mike Celestino.

Subscribe

iTunes

Google

Spotify

Subscribe to Who's the Bossk? Google Podcasts Android by Email RSS Or subscribe with your favorite app by using the address below