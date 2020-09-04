Children’s Book Review: Create Your Own Rainbow with “Minnie’s Rainbow”

One of the newest books from Disney Press in the Disney Junior series, Minnie’s Rainbow, not only takes readers aged 3-5 on an educational journey through all the colors of the rainbow, it also includes a Mylar mirror to make your own rainbow.

The Story

Minnie has just finished reading a book about rainbows. She invites her friends – Mickey, Pluto, Goofy, Donald and Daisy – to help her explore each of the rainbow’s colors, explain the spectrum of colors, both seen and unseen, and answer questions like: what makes a rainbow? And what is it we see?

Text, Illustration and Rainbow-Making

Written in rhyme and accompanied by bright, bold illustrations, this book is sure to be a hit with young readers and their families.

Highlights:

Each page in the beginning of the book includes a ‘spot the rainbow’ exercise.

The last page gives readers their very own Mickey-shaped Mylar mirror.

The ‘ingredients’ and instructions for rainbow-making are clearly set out (and demonstrated by Minnie and friends) in the back of the book to ensure that youngsters are able to successfully and safely create their own rainbow at home.

Disney Junior: Minnie’s Rainbow is available now from most booksellers.