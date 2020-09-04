Make Mine Marvel: Looking Back at Marvel’s “Siege”

Marvel Comics has no shortage of classic stories. All Marvel fans have a favorite character or series they’ve been reading for a long time, but every now and then Marvel creates a story that draws everyone’s attention and stands out above the rest.

With that in mind, I’ve decided to take a look back at these classic stories and maybe help you decide whether or not you would like to check them out. Our next series reunites a bunch of your favorite heroes to challenge the very man their government put in power. With Asgard in his crosshairs, Norman Osborn is ready to start a war.

Siege

This story takes place during a dark time in the Marvel Universe. That is quite a literal statement as the overall arc is titled “Dark Reign.” Having saved Earth during the Secret Invasion from the Skrulls, Norman Osborn is now in a position of power with almost unlimited resources. While many of the citizens of the Marvel Universe trust him now, some of our favorite heroes know better.

To make things even more complicated, Thor has rebuilt Asgard near the small town of Broxton, Oklahoma. Osborn doesn’t trust the Asgardians and wants to lay siege to the mythical land, but first he needs the public on his side. Being the master manipulator he is, he orchestrates an incident involving the Asgardian Volstagg that results in the deaths of many innocent people. Now, Osborn has his excuse to attack Asgard.

Of course, even with his unlimited resources, attacking the kingdom of Thor is no easy task, especially when some of his friends get back in the game. After he unleashes his most powerful weapon, the Sentry, Osborn’s true intentions become known and the Marvel Universe sees another big shakeup.

“Siege” is one of those stories that combines the fantastical elements of the Marvel Universe with the politics and consequences of the real world. It’s not simply about a bad guy enacting his plan to try and take over the world and the heroes who are there to stop him. It’s about a man with a dark past and even darker intentions for the future in a position of power and the public on his side and the heroes who are almost powerless to stop him.

Meanwhile, despite those real world elements, it’s also a story about a floating golden city of gods hovering above Oklahoma and a villain with a super-powered army at his disposal who plans to destroy it. All your favorites are featured in this one, even if it’s just for a brief fight.

This story also has a major focus on the Sentry, who is a very compelling character. He is built up as really the ultimate power in the Marvel Universe throughout the story, but the really interesting thing about this character is his unpredictability. Osborn seemingly has him under his thumb as he give him orders throughout the battle, but what happens if the heroes take out the guy calling the shots?

In a comic loaded with heavy hitters, including the God of Thunder himself, The Sentry really stands out. It adds a very interesting dynamic to the final conflict of the story because there is always the threat of releasing the dark and powerful alter-ego of the Sentry, the evil entity known as the Void. It’s almost like watching a super-powered battle on a tightrope.

You can find “Siege” here. And be sure to check out some of our other looks back at other classic Marvel Comics here.