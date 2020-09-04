“What’s This?” shopDisney Starts Pre-Orders for New 2-Pack Face Masks

With Halloween right around the corner, shopDisney is introducing six new face masks that will accent your fall wardrobe and serve as the perfect costume accessory! Not only are the designs new, but so is the pack quantity. Instead of purchasing 4 designs at once, these masks are available as a themed 2-pack. While shopDisney has not given an estimated shipping date at this time, the limited release masks are available for pre-order in a variety of sizes.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Disney Face Masks 2-Pack

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Jack and Sally are the perfect quirky couple whether it’s fall or winter. Just as Jack navigates a new world, we’re all figuring out the “new normal” and these fun masks can at least help you manage the transition.

1 of 2

Mulan

As Disney’s latest live-action film shows us, Mulan strives to be loyal, brave, and true in everything she does. While a mask won’t magically give you her fighting skills, you can draw inspiration from the noble warrior and honor those around you, by using these face coverings.

1 of 2

Mickey and Minnie Halloween

Boo to you! Mickey and Minnie are celebrating Halloween with pumpkins, ghosts, and colorful candy treats. As you prepare for the most interesting Halloween ever, you’ll want to be dressed to impress and these cute face coverings will do the ‘trick.’