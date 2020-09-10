Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 29: Chaos Rising with Guest Christian Brennan

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #29: Chaos Rising with Guest Christian Brennan
Date: September 10th, 2020 (recorded September 9th)
Topics
Host Mike Celestino is joined by his friend of 20+ years Christian Brennan to discuss the latest novel from author Timothy Zahn (Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy – Chaos Rising) and why the character of Grand Admiral Thrawn has appealed to them since his first introduction almost 30 years ago.
Mike serves as Laughing Place’s lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly “Who’s the Bossk?” Star Wars podcast. He’s been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general since a very young age and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.