TV Review: “Notre-Dame: Our Lady of Paris” (ABC)

by | Sep 15, 2020 1:57 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

In the midst of everything else going on in the world, work continues to restore Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris. Not just a landmark but a beacon of hope, the world famous cathedral was also home to important relics of Christianity before the fire on April 15th, 2019 that shocked the world. ABC invites viewers to relive every moment of that memorable day through a new two-hour special airing Wednesday, September 16th, called Notre-Dame: Our Lady of Paris.

The special uses first-hand accounts, French news coverage, mobile phone videos, and animated watercolor illustrations to recreate the events and walk viewers through them, from what was going on before the fire alarms gave warning to all inside to the last flames being extinguished. It’s full of chilling moments and inspiring stories, the likes of which even Victor Hugo would be hard pressed to top.

Parishioners, clergy, and students attending a field trip to the historic Notre-Dame Cathedral share their experiences of attending the last mass before disaster struck and the chilling passage that was read just before the fire alarms started. These scenes are juxtaposed against the real heroes of the story, the firefighters of the Poissy Firehouse who were cleaning their gear and vehicles for an annual inspection that would take place the next day when they got the call. All was calm, peaceful, and uneventful until the fire started and the special doesn’t dive into the cause of it, which is still speculated.

The majority of the special follows the firefighters, including a new addition to the team on her very first call. These heroes risked their lives to save a Parisian monument and you’ll find out just how close they came to losing everything in this gripping documentary. It also covers how they almost lost the iconic bells of Notre-Dame and for Disney fans, it’s impossible to watch this section without hearing the Alan Menken/Stephen Schwartz music from Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame while you watch.

One of the most chilling moments is the recovery of three sacred relics stored inside a complicated safe. The keeper of the keys was present, but the access codes that accompany each of them were offsite and the coordinated effort to remove the crown of thorns in addition to a nail and piece of wood from the holy cross are inspiring to see. Not exactly a downside, but the only thing that prevents viewers from truly being on the edge of their seat is that we know how this story ends.

Notre-Dame: Our Lady of Paris gives viewers a well-made first-hand account of exactly what happened on April 15th, 2019. For the most part, the interviews are dubbed in English with some subtitles over news footage or on-the-spot interviews as the events unfolded. By the end of it, you’ll feel like you were there, praying with the people of Paris for this landmark to survive the inferno.

Notre-Dame: Our Lady of Paris airs April 15th, 2019, at 9/8c on ABC.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed