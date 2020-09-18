Exclusive: Lady Tremaine as Next Villain in Serena Valentino’s Disney Villains Book Series

by | Sep 18, 2020 8:25 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

In what feels like the longest wait of all time for Valentino Disney Villains fans (we are an impatient lot), reveal day has finally arrived for the next Disney Villain worthy of their very own origin story.

And that villain is none other than the cold-hearted Lady Tremaine.

Dare you ask, who is Lady Tremaine?

Lady Tremaine, along with her horrible daughters Anastasia and Drizella, is the villain in Disney’s Cinderella. She is Cinderella’s stepmother.

Voiced by the legendary Eleanor Audley (who also voiced Maleficent in Sleeping Beauty) in the 1950 film, and portrayed by Academy Award-winning actress Cate Blanchett in the 2015 live-action adaptation, the lineup of talented women who have told the story of Cinderella’s cruel stepmother doesn’t end there.

Now it is Serena Valentino’s turn.

The NYT Best-Selling Disney Villains Book Series

New York Times Best-Selling Series Author Serena Valentino has taken the world by storm with her Disney Villains novels published by Disney Press. Not only do Valentino’s stories give readers the opportunity to explore villains they know and love, readers are also introduced to new characters that operate behind the scenes of classic Disney plots, giving tales-as-old-as-time a bewitching new twist.

The books currently available in the series are as follows and are best enjoyed if read in this order:

1. Fairest of All: A Tale of the Wicked Queen

2. The Beast Within: A Tale of Beauty’s Prince

3. Poor Unfortunate Soul: A Tale of the Sea Witch

4. Mistress of All Evil: A Tale of the Dark Fairy

5. Mother Knows Best: A Tale of the Old Witch

6. The Odd Sisters: A Tale of Three Witches

7. Evil Thing: A Tale of that De Vil Woman

“I'm really excited to share Lady Tremaine's story with my readers,” says Valentino. “She's the second villain in the series (in recent history) who doesn't use magic, but unlike Cruella's story which took place entirely outside of the magical realms, Lady Tremaine's story will also take place in The Many Kingdoms.”

For newcomers to the series, The Many Kingdoms is the primary magical realm in which much of the action happens in Valentino’s versions of her Disney Villain stories.

“I think the main difference [from prior Villains novels] is that Lady Tremaine, Anastasia, and Drizella are not from The Many Kingdoms. It's pretty heartbreaking really, they travel so far from home, away from everything and everyone they know to a magical land where anything is possible only to find themselves miserable and at the mercy of magical beings, with no magic of their own. If anyone could have used a Fairy Godmother, I'd say it was Lady Tremaine and her daughters.”

The Odd Sisters Make a Comeback

Fans will also be excited to learn that some of Valentino’s original characters will, in one way or another, return in Lady Tremaine’s story.

“It was so intriguing to me to have a non-magical character in a magical land, especially a character as stoic and cold as Lady Tremaine having to deal with the likes of the Odd Sisters, Fairy Godmother, and Nanny,” Valentino said. “While the Odd Sisters are at the heart of the story, Lady Tremaine, Drizella, and Anastasia remain the focus, with the Odd Sisters, and the fairies weaving in and out of the pages reminding us that The Book of Fairy Tales is ever present.” 

But Wait, There’s More…

The name of the villain to appear in Book 8 and the Odd Sisters’ return is not all, dear readers.

We must have done something right in this life because Disney was kind enough to indulge us with TWO MORE REVEALS… the TITLE and COVER!

So, without further ado, we are excited to present the first look of Disney’s COLD HEARTED:

Are you squealing or is that just me?

Major props to cover artist Jeffrey Thomas and designer Phil Buchanan for a beautiful cover – one that is consistent with the first seven in the Valentino Villains Collection. I have goosebumps.

Release Date and Sneak Peak of What We Can Expect in Cold Hearted

While the release of Cold Hearted is not expected until July 2021, we could not help but ask Serena what more she could tell us about the story:

“All of my Villians stories are cautionary tales much like the original fairy tales the Disney films are based upon. This story is about a woman who closes off her heart, and even though it was for very relatable reasons, it is her downfall.”

“It is a heartbreaking story of betrayal, and unrequited love, but most importantly it's about how abuse can become a sinister and subversive cycle. It was such a pleasure telling Lady Tremaine's story, and equally exciting to return to the Many Kingdoms, and to our ongoing storyline where we left off in The Odd Sisters, and Fairy Godmother's battle with her sister Nanny who would like to extend their fairy magic beyond princesses-to-be.” 

Serena also shared what we might be able to expect in terms of outstanding questions from some of the prior novels:

“Though there won't be answers to some of the lingering questions readers may have had after reading The Odd Sisters, there will be some surprising reveals I am sure readers will be very excited about.”  

Mega thanks to Disney Publishing and to Serena Valentino for making our YEAR with this news!

Share your thoughts with us on all things Book 8 on all our social media pages!

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed