Mickey Mouse Halloween Collection Arrives at Hot Topic

The fall season has arrived at Hot Topic along with Mickey Mouse and other Disney characters. The retailer has just debuted their Mickey Mouse Halloween Collection and it’s chillingly good! Mickey (and Minnie) grace the dark fabric on five new items themed to the haunted holiday. And hey, if the main Mouse isn’t your favorite pal, there’s plenty of other fantastic selections inspired by Hocus Pocus, Coco, and more.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Mickey Mouse

Pumpkins, skeletons, and witches serve as the inspiration of Mickey and Minnie’s Halloween looks.

Skirtall

1 of 3

Crop Hoodie

1 of 3

Soft Shorts

1 of 2

Skeleton Tee

Trick-or-Treat Leggings

1 of 2

Stitch

Silly Stitch is getting into all sorts of mischief this fall! Add some fun to your home with these playful items featuring the blue alien.

1 of 4

Coco

If you’re like Miguel and wind up heading to the Land of the Dead, be sure to dress your best!

1 of 5

Hocus Pocus

1 of 4

The Haunted Mansion

Disney’s iconic attraction is an eternal source for fantastic merchandise that captures the full spirit of the fan favorite ride.

1 of 4

The Nightmare Before Christmas

It wouldn’t be Halloween without some form of NBC merchandise, right? Jack, Sally, Zero, and Oogie Boogie are all here and ready and what you to have the best holiday ever!

1 of 3