Whimsical Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring Collection Available Now from UNIQLO

Global apparel retailer UNIQLO has launched their 2020 Fall/Winter UNIQLO graphic T-shirt (UT) collection with a spectacular selection of authentic pop culture and art. This season’s range includes drawings from Keith Haring’s whimsical take on Mickey Mouse and is designed for adults and kids. The collection is available today online at UNIQLO.com and at select stores. Prices range from $9.90-$29.90.

Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring Collection

Walt Disney was an early influence on Keith Haring. He used tutorials from a book at his grandmother’s house to learn to draw Mickey Mouse. This collection underscores his love for that character, which he saw as a symbol of the United States and reflects his teenage dream of a career at Disney.

