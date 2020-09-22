Live Blog: Disney Parks and Resorts Update

This morning, Disney Parks leaders will provide an update on their phased reopening efforts and how they’re keeping guests safe while still making magic. Participating in this press conference will be Djuan Rivers (VP of Disney’s Animal Kingdom), Melissa Valiquette (VP of EPCOT), Elizabeth Mullins (VP of Walt Disney World Hotels & Resorts), Patrick Finnegan (VP of Disney California Adventure and Downtown Disney District), and Josh D’Amaro (Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences & Products). Stay tuned as we bring you any news from the event.