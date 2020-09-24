Scarecrow Stalk at Universal Studios Florida Provides a Spooky Scavenger Hunt

by | Sep 24, 2020 1:54 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Universal Orlando Resort may have cancelled Halloween Horror Nights for 2020, but there’s still plenty of spooky fun for guests to enjoy this season. Among the many offerings is the new Scarecrow Stalk scavenger hunt, which allows guests to explore the park and earn a sweet treat.

The Scarecrow Stalk consists of 13 scarecrows and skeletons found in 13 different shops around Universal Studios Florida. Guests can pick up one of the maps seen above in any of the 13 locations.

Guests will go from shop to shop, finding the various scarecrows. Each one is themed to the shop in which it is located. For example, here is a look at the scarecrows located in Super Silly Stuff and Spongebob Storepants.

Some of the scarecrows even feature some fun Universal Easter Eggs, like the one found in the Revenge of the Mummy gift shop, Sahara Traders. Guests familiar with the attraction might just spot the elusive coffee cup with a familiar message on it.

Once guests find the scarecrow, they can find a Universal Team Member in that shop to collect their stamp for that location. Once guests have collected all 13 stamps, they can head to either San Francisco Candy Factory or Studio Sweets to pick up their choice of sweet treat.

The Scarecrow Stalk will be offered at Universal Studios Florida from now through November 1. Want to see the entire experience from home? You can follow along with Tony as he makes his way through all 13 locations.

In addition to the Scarecrow Stalk, guests can enjoy two of the planned Halloween Horror Nights houses: Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives and Revenge of the Tooth Fairy. These houses will be open this weekend (September 26-27) and daily starting on October 3 through November 1.

Additionally, guests ages 12 and younger will be able to trick-or-treat at Universal’s Islands of Adventure and guests of all ages will be allowed (and encouraged) to wear costumes to the parks on these dates.

Laughing Place recommends UniversalFanTravel.com for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning
 
 
