Disney+ Watch Guide: September 25th – October 1st

by | Sep 25, 2020 2:17 PM Pacific Time

It’s a packed week on Disney+ with the premiere of two originals, Secret Society of Second Born Royals and Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The Library gets bigger this week too with new additions like Hidden Figures, The Fault in Our Stars, and Disney’s Maleficent coming at the end of the week. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives

Secret Society of Second Born Royals

Secret Society of Second Born Royals follows Sam, a teenage royal rebel second in line to the throne of the kingdom of Illyria. Just as Sam’s disinterest in the royal way of life is at an all-time high, she discovers she has super-human abilities and is invited to join a secret society of similar extraordinary second-born royals charged with keeping the world safe. With guidance from their Secret Society instructor James, Sam and a new class of royal recruits must first learn to harness their new powers at a top-secret training camp before they can save the world.”

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – “Kenya, the Gutsy Giraffe”

“Disney+‘s Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom produced by National Geographic and narrated by Disney fan-favorite Josh Gad gives viewers an all-encompassing backstage pass to explore the magic behind two of the world’s most beloved animal experiences, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park and The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT. Viewers get unprecedented access to some of the most rare and beautiful creatures on the planet and meet the animal care experts who have formed remarkable bonds with the parks’ 5,000 plus animals. Each of the eight episodes dives into the details within The Most Magical Place on Earth, unveiling the multifaceted aspects of animal care, operations and Imagineering. Celebrating the magnificent array of more than 300 species, “Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom” invites fans of Disney, nature and animals to hang out with all the parks’ residents, including baby Grace, the newest member of the gorilla troop. Then, hop over to Harambe Wildlife Reserve to come face to knee with supermom Masai giraffe, Kenya and up close and personal with Gus the hippo. Viewers can travel to the savanna to witness Dakari, the alpha male African lion, lord over his land and meet Kinsey, the alpha lioness, who’s the real ruler of the pride. The series incorporates cutting-edge technology, including custom-built GoPro housings, 18-foot cranes and underwater camera systems, to reveal the world-famous dedication, pioneering conservation and visionary genius that IS Disney’s Animal Kingdom”

Weird But True – “Venomous Animals”

“Super Staple strikes again! The local library’s annual contest is here, and Charlie’s ready to submit his latest comic book for review. Unfortunately, Charlie’s comic book is never picked, so Carly and Charlie embark on a mission to find a new superhero and villain. But when they discover amazing things about venomous animals, Charlie and Carly must decide who the real hero is. They head to California Academy of Sciences to learn all about venomous species.”

One Day at Disney Shorts – “Ashley Girdich: R&D Imagineer Manager”

“Project manager Ashley Girdich oversees dynamic assignments for Walt Disney Imagineering’s Research and Development group. From managing teams to keeping projects and plans on track, Ashley is constantly pushing boundaries to ensure the next generation of Imagineers continue to create industry-leading, interactive experiences for park guests”

New on Disney+

Disneynature Oceans

Disneynature’s second film takes viewers beneath the waves for a broad overview of life under the sea, narrated by Pierce Brosnan.

The Fault in Our Stars

20th Century Studios’ big screen adaptation of the best-selling novel by John Green.

Hidden Figures

The untold true story of the incredible Black women who helped NASA launch John Glenn into orbit.

The Giant Robber Crab

This National Geographic documentary looks at crabs big enough and strong enough to crack coconuts on Christmas Island.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (s2)

Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay’s culinary adventures around the world continue with the second season of this Nat Geo series.

Muppet Babies (s2)

More nursery adventures join Disney+ with the arrival of the second season of this Disney Junior reboot.

Sydney to the Max (s2)

The 1990’s meet the present with season 2 of this Disney Channel series where viewers find out how similar Sydney and her father Max are through flashbacks to his own middle school years.

Wild Central America (s1)

Nigel Marven introduces viewers to the wild inhabitants of Central America in this National Geographic series.

Maleficent – Coming October 1st

Angelina Jolie stars as the mistress of evil in this live action twist on the Sleeping Beauty story.

Library Highlights

35th Anniversary – The Journey of Natty Gann

Released on September 27th, 1985, this Walt Disney Pictures film starring John Cusack finds a young girl on a cross country trip to reunited with her father during the Great Depression.

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

