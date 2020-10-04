TV Review: “black-ish” Election Special (ABC)

by | Oct 4, 2020 9:45 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

We’re still a couple weeks away from the season seven premiere of black-ish on ABC, but the Johnsons are coming back for a special hour this Sunday, October 4th. This “Election Special” feels a little disjointed, with a mostly live-action episode that breaks the show’s format followed by a completely animated episode that sticks to it closely. However, it’s all pure black-ish fun, even if it does get a little preachy.

Starting at 10/9c, the live-action special finds Junior distraught over his voter registration not going through correctly. With a little encouragement from his grandparents and siblings, he goes online and starts looking up videos, unlocking a lot of history about the racial inequalities with the right to vote. The episode plays more like a sketch comedy show, with most of the videos featuring cast members from black-ish in other roles.

At 10:30/9:30c, the animated episode returns to the show’s regular narrative format while playing up the animated aspect. Dre is shocked when his boss, Mr. Stevens, reveals that he’s running for congress. Feeling compelled to stop another rich white man buying his way onto the ballot, Dre decides to run with a little guidance from his campaign manager Junior and Stacey Abrams.

Obviously, the effects of neither “Election Special” episode will have any impact on the seventh season of Kenya Barris’ hit comedy series, but the real question is whether or not it will have an impact on viewers. The specials feel designed to inspire the black-ish audience to get out and vote, so the biggest takeaway would be from viewers who weren’t already planning to do so. For pure entertainment value, there’s a few laughs, but the sketch-show special feels a little clunky, while the animated episode feels more in line with what viewers likely expect.

If nothing else, the two-part  “Election Special” of black-ish is entertaining and educational, albeit a little preachy. However, I question its ability to have any visible impact on voter turnout. If real current events aren’t motivating enough, it seems nothing would be.

I give the “Election Special” of black-ish 3.5 out of 5 Yara Shahidi animated cameos.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed