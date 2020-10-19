Pre-Orders Now Open for Hasbro’s Marvel Legends “The Falcon & The Winter Soldier” Replica Shield

While we have to wait a bit longer for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier series to debut on Disney+, fans can start adding themed items to their Marvel collection. Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Falcon & The Winter Soldier Captain America Role-Play Shield is a full-size replica inspired by the series. Pre-orders for the prized collectible are available now with deliveries anticipated in January 2021.

The Falcon & The Winter Soldier Premium Role-Play Shield

Marvel Legends Avengers Falcon and Winter Soldier Captain America Shield Prop Replica

Specifically modeled on the First Avenger’s trademark symbol, the Marvel Legends Series The Falcon & The Winter Soldier Premium Role-Play Shield is immediately recognizable, with exceptional detailing and premium finish for play or display.

Inspired by the shield that appears in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier series on Disney+, this highly detailed 1:1 full-scale, quality collector shield features adjustable straps to allow wearing the shield like Captain America does when entering the fight for justice.

This shield completes any Marvel fan costume or collection with the quality and design expected from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series.

Age: Adult

Approx. Retail Price: $114.99

Available: Fall 2020

Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse Entertainment Earth Big Bad Toy Store

