Pre-Orders Now Open for Hasbro’s Marvel Legends “The Falcon & The Winter Soldier” Replica Shield

While we have to wait a bit longer for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier series to debut on Disney+, fans can start adding themed items to their Marvel collection. Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Falcon & The Winter Soldier Captain America Role-Play Shield is a full-size replica inspired by the series. Pre-orders for the prized collectible are available now with deliveries anticipated in January 2021.
The Falcon & The Winter Soldier Premium Role-Play Shield
- Marvel Legends Avengers Falcon and Winter Soldier Captain America Shield Prop Replica
- Specifically modeled on the First Avenger’s trademark symbol, the Marvel Legends Series The Falcon & The Winter Soldier Premium Role-Play Shield is immediately recognizable, with exceptional detailing and premium finish for play or display.
- Inspired by the shield that appears in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier series on Disney+, this highly detailed 1:1 full-scale, quality collector shield features adjustable straps to allow wearing the shield like Captain America does when entering the fight for justice.
- This shield completes any Marvel fan costume or collection with the quality and design expected from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series.
- Age: Adult
- Approx. Retail Price: $114.99
- Available: Fall 2020
- Available for pre-order at