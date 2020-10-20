Disney Princess X Show Me Your Mumu Cinderella Collection is a “Wonderful Dream Come True”

A dream is a wish your heart makes…and if you've been dreaming of Cinderella-inspired clothing then think of Show Me Your Mumu as your fairy godmother! The LA-based fashion company has just introduced their Disney Princess X Show Me Your Mumu Collection and it’s as elegant as Cindy herself.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Disney Princess X Show Me Your Mumu

Soft shades of blue accented by bright whites and silver sparkles make this dazzling collection an actual dream come true! Show Me Your Mumu’s delightful fashions bring out the side of you that (every once in a while) dreams of being Cinderella. While it can’t promise to deliver Prince Charming, at least your wardrobe gets a “happily ever after!”

Comfy Princess

1 of 4

Darling Tops

1 of 4

Skirts and Dresses

1 of 6

1 of 4

Toddler Fashion