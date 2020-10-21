Plan for Winter Fun with shopDisney | Disney store Top 15 Holiday Toys for 2020

by | Oct 21, 2020 10:47 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Can you believe that the holiday season is almost here? With the winter celebrations fast approaching, now’s the best time to start shopping for the little ones on your gift list. To help fans plan magical presents, shopDisney and Disney store have announced their 2020 Top 15 Holiday Toy list!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

shopDisney | Disney Store Top 15 Holiday Toys

As families spend more time at home and parents need to get creative, toys play a more important role than ever. This year’s top 15 items include toys inspired by everyone’s favorite Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel characters.

Frozen

All your favorite characters from the original blockbuster Disney Frozen and its sequel, Disney Frozen 2, are included in this mega figure set. Arendelle's royal sisters Anna and Elsa are featured in their different costumes, and even as little girls, in this set that includes 20 detailed figurines.

An iridescent sparkle covers the outside of Arendelle's regal residence. Little fans will love recreating their favorite Frozen 2 scenes with this Arendelle Castle Play Set that comes with a cast of characters and opens up to reveal an array of rooms. Press the top window to activate music and lights!

1 of 2

Disney Princesses

Imagine 11 classic Disney Princesses together in one beautifully gift-boxed doll collection! A wish is granted with this dazzling set of fairytale heroines, each costumed in royal splendor.

Vanellope is hanging out with her new BFFs, the comfy royals from Ralph Breaks the Internet, in this 15-piece doll set. This fun set shows the characters in their casual clothes just like in the movie!

Disney Animators’ Collection

They'll be tree-mendously excited to count down to the big day with this Disney Animators' Collection Littles Advent Calendar. The holiday tree design has 24 doors and behind each one they'll find either one of their favorite Disney characters, an accessory, or a festive item.

1 of 2

Mickey Mouse Play Set

Hot dog! Mickey's playhouse is filled with hours of fun. It showcases three levels of action-packed features, lights and sounds, a car, and furniture for the Mickey and Pluto figurines to enjoy (…kids will too!).

Beauty and the Beast Singing Tea Cart

Join an enchanted tea party with this delightful Beauty and the Beast Singing Tea Cart. Lumiere sings “Be Our Guest” while Mrs. Potts and Chip set the scene for tea time, all the time!

Toy Story Talking Action Figures

Buzz Lightyear, Sheriff Woody and Toy Story Alien are never at a loss for words and have plenty to say as an interactive talking action figure. Each feature more than 10 phrases and starts speaking when another character from the set is nearby.

Coming Soon

Over the next few weeks, more great Disney toys and playsets will be debuting on shopDisney and at Disney stores nationwide, including two top secret Marvel and Star Wars releases coming on October 26th!

October 26th

Disney Animators’ Set

Your little ones will love bringing their favorite Disney fairytales to life with this spectacular gift set featuring 5'' mini dolls from the Disney Animators' Collection. Snow White, Tiana, Moana and Mulan are among the 14 dolls featured as youngsters, all presented in a decorative carry case for on-the-go adventures.

Mandalorian Talking Action Figure

Bring the drama and excitement of The Mandalorian to life with this talking action figure of the notorious bounty hunter. Highly detailed, with multiple points of articulation, it features character phrases from the Disney+ series and includes a light-up flamethrower and sound effects.

Cinderella Carriage and Horse

Kids will play happily ever after as they bring Disney's fairytale to life with this Cinderella Classic Doll Deluxe Gift Set. Wearing her sparkling ball gown, Cinderella travels in style aboard her light-up pumpkin carriage pulled by a white horse that actually walks.

November 2nd

Cars Motor Hauler

Load them up and haul them out! Mack has a lot to say for himself as he transports Lightning McQueen and five of his friends from Disney and Pixar's Cars films. Mack features character phrases and light-up headlights, plus space for additional vehicles.

November 16th

Minnie Mouse Playstand

Business is going to be brisk when your young chef has their own bake sale with the help of Minnie Mouse and her Sweet Treats Stand. The play set features a double-sided stand that's over 3-ft. tall and includes an open/close sign, cash register with sound effects, and lots of play cakes so they'll enjoy hours and hours of delicious fun.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed