Explore the World of Pixar with Amazon Exclusive Monopoly: Pixar Edition Board Game

Have you ever wanted to visit the locations in Pixar movies? Well now not only can you “visit” them, you can own them in the latest special edition of Monopoly! All around the board, fans will find iconic Pixar locales from the movies they love including the Lightfoot Home from Onward and the Half Note from the upcoming film Soul! The Monopoly: Pixar Edition Game is an Amazon exclusive that releases on November 7th, but you can preorder the Hasbro classic right now!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Monopoly: Pixar Edition

Players can imagine reliving the movie magic, buying up favorite locations from Toy Story, The Incredibles, Up, Coco, Monsters Inc., Cars, and more.

1 of 3

Pixar-Themed Monopoly Game:

Explore some favorite spots such as Nemo's Anemone from Finding Nemo , and Porto Corsa from Cars 2 , plus players can Build Cozy Cone Motels and Al's Toy Barns along the way!

, and Porto Corsa from , plus players can Build Cozy Cone Motels and Al's Toy Barns along the way! Land on an Andy's Toy Chest or Earth Pass space? Pick that card and take the action listed.

Players might get lucky and collect money, shell out cash, or get out of Jail free.

Pixar Monopoly Tokens: