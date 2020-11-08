Disney Aulani Resort Room Tour

As the sun rises on Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, warm tropical breezes and songs of birds of paradise greet Guests from their balconies. We recently enjoyed some Disney hospitality at Disney’s Hawaiian paradise retreat in an Ocean View Resort Room on the 15th floor.

Guest Rooms come in your choice of one king size bed or two queens. Hawaiian decor is incorporated in almost every design element, including carpet that looks like a bed of leaves and wood painted artwork.

Disney rooms are famous for having a uniquely Disney touch and at Aulani, it’s a desk lamp with a wood carving of Mickey Mouse and a surfboard. If you fall in love with it, they sell it in the gift shop.

The resort also has their own welcome buttons which feature Duffy the Disney Bear on them.

TV’s include a Blu-Ray player and discs are available to rent at the community hall. There’s also a center panel that opens up, allowing Guests to connect other devices with an HDMI cable. As part of the resort’s enhanced cleaning protocols, both remote controls are sealed after being cleaned.

A mini-fridge is in the center of the TV cabinet and next to it is a coffee station. Each room has a Keurig coffee maker and is stocked with coffee and tea pods from Joffrey’s.

The bathroom includes a large bathtub and shower with two shower options, a standard shower head and a ceiling-mounted rain shower. The toilet is in a separate room that can be closed off and all of the soaps are from H2O, themed exclusively to Aulani. There is a floor-length mirror in the hallway outside the bathroom and a closet with hangers and a safe.

The balcony includes two chairs and a small table, the perfect place to enjoy your breakfast each morning. Springing for the ocean view was well worth it and also gave us a great birds-eye view of the entire pool area.

For more information on Aulani, check out our coverage of the resort’s recent reopening and a look at all of the merchandise in the gift shop. You can also watch our livestream from the resort below. Mahalo!