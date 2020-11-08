The Sweep Spot Ep. #297 – Disney Legend Tom Nabbe, Disneyland’s Original Tom Sawyer

We welcome Disney Legend and author Tom Nabbe, who was a Disneyland and Walt Disney World cast member and was there for the opening of both! He was also the original Tom Sawyer at Disneyland. He wrote From Disneyland’s Tom Sawyer to Disney Legend: The Adventures of Tom Nabbe.

We also discuss current events at the Disneyland Resort, as always.

We have authored two books: Cleaning The Kingdom: Insider Tales of Keeping Walt’s Dream Spotless and Cleaning The Kingdom: Night, Day, Past and Present. For more information and to order books, visit our official website: http://www.TheSweepSpot.com