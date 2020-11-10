Big Hero 6: The Series – “The New Nega-Globby” and “De-Based”

by | Nov 10, 2020 2:27 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Leave it to a show that heavily features rogue tech to finally address what could possibly happen when you open an email from an unknown sender, as that’s the base plot of one half of the latest episode of Big Hero 6: The Series

The New Nega-Globby

Globby is having nightmares about being trapped in the Glop-Vac, shunning his roommate to the Sofa/Couch. He and Honey Lemon feel guilty about trapping Nega-Globby in the Glop-Vac and try to convince the team that they should let him out. They decided that they could give him a synthetic brain and stabilized personality chip and release Nega-Globby.

The team is ready to release Nega-Globby and install his new brain and chip when, of course, he gets started on a rampage when Honey Lemon is able to get the sparkly new brain inside Nega Globby. Seemingly on a rampage still, Nega Globby calms down and takes on the new personality.

As he is with the team, he becomes a know-it-all, correcting the team at every turn, especially whenever someone says “ATM Machine.” Go Go suggests the Glop Vac again but the team disagrees and Nega-Globby realizes hes not wanted there and is unleashed on the town.

As the population doesn’t accept Nega-Globby’s critiques he grows increasingly annoyed until he finally snaps when he hears someone say “ATM Machine” again.

Terrorizing the town, with one poor bystander who wears socks with sandals becoming a primary target, Nega-Globby unleashes until Big Hero 6 arrives on scene to save the day and tries to put Nega Globby back in the Glop-Vac. Fred has a suggestion, and we see Nega-Globby and Richardson arguing with each other at the comic shop counter.

De-Based 

When Fred is trying to get in touch with the rest of Big Hero 6, he has Basemax try and contact the team to no avail. When he thinks that maybe they’re responding to him via email, he has Basemax retrieve the one unread message, an email from the “Queen of Spamibia.”

Against Hiro’s advice, Fred has Basemax open the email and the system is immediately corrupted with a computer virus and takes on a mind of her own as the Queen of Spamibia. As all the other tech in the base comes to life, threatening Hiro, Fred, and Mini-Max, Baymax is left behind to entertain the queen.

Baymax himself becomes infected with the virus and is now programmed to aid the Queen as the sorcerer of Spamibia, also infecting Mini-Max as his Sorcerer’s Apprentice/

Hiro realizes that they need to get to the factory floor to power the whole system down when the training bots are activated and set out to stop them, but it’s okay because the rest of the team showed up just in time, knowing they were in trouble because they stopped getting annoying texts from Fred every five minutes.

A giant piece of tech rises from the Fredrickson factory with the infected Baymax and Mini-Max controlling an army of training bots. Go Go helps Hiro get back inside the factory before Basemax calls treachery and set their sights on the rest of the team. Hiro finally makes it to the main system controls and is taunted with a control panel where the buttons keep changing.

It’s Fred who stumbles in with some dumb luck that trips and falls and hits his head on the proper control button that gets the system to power down and reboot, and though he tries to play it off like it was intentional, the rest of the team (Namely Go Go) knows that it was pure luck. Either way, it was all for not because as the episode closed, we see Fred get another anonymous message that he opens that contains malware, perhaps we’ll see how that plays out in a later episode.

The latest episode is now streaming on the DisneyNow app.

 

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed