Comic Review – “Taskmaster #1” is a Mystery, Comedy and Everything in Between

by | Nov 11, 2020 12:25 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

Marvel Comics’ vast library of stories will put readers inside the minds of some of the greatest superheroes ever thought up as they go on some of the most amazing adventures ever featured in comic books. But every now and then, a comic delivers all that, but with a villain instead.

Taskmaster is one of the most dangerous killers in the Marvel Universe, with the ability to mirror anyone’s skill simply by seeing them. With all of that being said though, he’s really just kind of a goofball. The trained assassin has as many jokes as he does skills, and now he’s found himself in the middle of an Earth-shaking mystery.

Maria Hill, one of the most respected member of S.H.I.E.L.D. in the history of Marvel Comics, is dead. Left at the crime scene was a shield, a familiar weapon belonging to none other than the infamous assassin known as Taskmaster. Clearly, that makes him suspect number one.

While the maniacal madman hones his skills on the… golf course, a whole host of people who may not have liked Maria Hill but certainly respected her, are planning to ger their revenge. Unfortunately for Taskmaster, he finds that out the hard way.

With what is clearly another very skilled killer on his heels, Taskmaster has no choice but to run and eventually accept some help from a very unlikely source. Now, even if he didn’t actually kill Maria Hill, he’s going to have a whole lot of work to do to clear his name.

This is an incredibly fun new series and not at all what I expected before I picked it up. Taskmaster has showed his funny side in the past and has always had a bit of an eclectic personality, but he’s typically business first. This is a much more fun side of the guy who makes a living from, well, killing.

This is also an action-packed first issue. While the first few pages are spent setting up this brand new story, the majority of them are spent running, shooting, driving and doing any other cliche superhero activities you can think of. And don’t worry, there is plenty of humor spread throughout all of that action.

If there was one thing about this first issue that I did not like, it was that Taskmaster shows a bit too much fear. He’s a notorious villain who has gone toe-to-toe with the likes of Spider-Man, Moon Knight, Daredevil and so many other great heroes. Here though, he seems completely against the idea of standing his ground and opts instead to simply run away. It feels like a bit of an uncharacteristic move for Taskmaster.

Aside from that though, this is a great first issue. The story it has set up has some major implications for the Marvel Universe as a whole, with a major character now dead. The mystery of this murder is a great plot point to build off of, and now Taskmaster has some help on his journey to clear his name and get some even more dangerous killers off his trail. This is a murder mystery meets buddy cop comedy and I’m here for all of it.

“Taskmaster #1” is available now.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed