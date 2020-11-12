Expand Your Plush Collection with Fun Disney-Themed Releases from Kidrobot

As the shopping season swells with exciting offers and new merchandise, Kidrobot has revealed their latest Disney-branded toys and collectibles. From Disney and Marvel to The Simpsons, these slightly obscure and totally fun plush and vinyl figures are worth adding to any home collection.
Disney Kidrobot Collections
Pre-Orders
These fantastic finds are coming your way soon and can be pre-orderd now. This fall’s releases include characters from The Nightmare Before Christmas and Stitch as Elvis.
Disney Characters
Stitch and Mickey Mouse are bring a little bit of magic to your home
Vinyl Figures
Not feeling the plush toys? That’s quite alright, as Kidrobot has vinyl figures that might be more your speed.
- The Simpsons Homer Simpson Bhunny 4" Vinyl Figure (XIII-20) | Kidrobot
- Disney Winnie the Pooh Bhunny 4" Vinyl Figure (XIV-20) | Kidrobot
- Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Blind Box Mini Figure Series by Kidrobot | Kidrobot
- The Simpsons Itchy and Scratchy Vinyl Art Figure – Vintage Edition | Kidrobot
- Blinky Nigiri 3” Art Figure – Orange Edition – The Simpsons x Kidrobot | Kidrobot
Marvel
From Baby Groot to Thanos, Kidrobot’s Marvel offerings are great for any fan of the comics and Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Baby Groot
Bro Thor
Ghost Spider/Spider-Gwen
Deadpool
Avengers: Infinity War