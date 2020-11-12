Expand Your Plush Collection with Fun Disney-Themed Releases from Kidrobot

by | Nov 12, 2020 12:30 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

As the shopping season swells with exciting offers and new merchandise, Kidrobot has revealed their latest Disney-branded toys and collectibles. From Disney and Marvel to The Simpsons, these slightly obscure and totally fun plush and vinyl figures are worth adding to any home collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Kidrobot is the premier creator and dealer of limited edition art toys, signature apparel and lifestyle accessories. An innovative cross between sculpture and conceptual art, Kidrobot offers not only a powerful medium for today's international fashion designers, illustrators and artists, but also the creative canvas for emerging street trends and pop art.

Disney Kidrobot Collections

Pre-Orders

These fantastic finds are coming your way soon and can be pre-orderd now. This fall’s releases include characters from The Nightmare Before Christmas and Stitch as Elvis.

Disney Characters

Stitch and Mickey Mouse are bring a little bit of magic to your home

1 of 2

Vinyl Figures

Not feeling the plush toys? That’s quite alright, as Kidrobot has vinyl figures that might be more your speed.

Marvel

From Baby Groot to Thanos, Kidrobot’s Marvel offerings are great for any fan of the comics and Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Baby Groot

1 of 3

Bro Thor

Ghost Spider/Spider-Gwen

Deadpool

Captain Marvel

Avengers: Infinity War

1 of 3

 
 
