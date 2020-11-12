Expand Your Plush Collection with Fun Disney-Themed Releases from Kidrobot

As the shopping season swells with exciting offers and new merchandise, Kidrobot has revealed their latest Disney-branded toys and collectibles. From Disney and Marvel to The Simpsons, these slightly obscure and totally fun plush and vinyl figures are worth adding to any home collection.

Disney Kidrobot Collections

Pre-Orders

These fantastic finds are coming your way soon and can be pre-orderd now. This fall’s releases include characters from The Nightmare Before Christmas and Stitch as Elvis.

Disney Characters

Stitch and Mickey Mouse are bring a little bit of magic to your home

Vinyl Figures

Not feeling the plush toys? That’s quite alright, as Kidrobot has vinyl figures that might be more your speed.

Marvel

From Baby Groot to Thanos, Kidrobot’s Marvel offerings are great for any fan of the comics and Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Baby Groot

Bro Thor

Ghost Spider/Spider-Gwen

Deadpool

Captain Marvel

Avengers: Infinity War