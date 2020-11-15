New “Soul”-Themed Blue-Light Blocking Glasses from Privé Revaux Arrive on shopDisney

Are blue-light glasses a fashion fad or a growing trend that’s here to stay? Even if the science of their effectiveness is still being researched, some people are clearly on board, including eyewear designer Privé Revaux who just debuted their latest collection inspired by Pixar’s Soul.

In addition to the two frames on shopDisney, shoppers will find a third style and multiple frame colors available directly through Privé Revaux. Every pair includes a collapsible case and its own unique styling with music notes and the Soul logo.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Privé Revaux Soul Glasses

Here’s something I never thought I’d buy: blue-light blocker glasses. Blue-light blocker glasses are believed to protect your eyes from blue-light emitted from digital devices and help to ease the strain on eyes by staring at a screen for long periods of time.

I’ve never felt the need to use such glasses before and then these frames came along. I love how they look so much that I bought two pairs! As of publication, my order is being processed, so it’ll be awhile before I can rave or rant about these beauties, but for now, I’m all in.

The Half Note

“The Half Note was created in collaboration with Disney and Pixar to commemorate the movie Soul. It features a stylishly simple round shape, customized design elements with hidden messaging, and distinct coloring that are all reflective of the characters.”

1 of 4

Sizing:

Frame fit: small

Lens width: 49 mm

Temple length: 140 mm

Bridge width: 18 mm

The Mentor

“Inspired by Jamie Foxx's character Joe Gardner in Disney and Pixar's Soul, The Mentor is the hero of this collection by Privé Revaux. Anything's possible in these timeless blue-light blockers that feature movie design detailing and hidden messages.”

1 of 6

Sizing:

Frame fit: medium

Lens width: 57 mm

Temple length: 145 mm

Bridge width: 17 mm

Privé Revaux

Born to Play

“Born to Play is a blue-light blocker that exudes a passion for life and music. Created in collaboration with Disney & Pixar in celebration of the movie Soul, this silhouette is as charismatic as the 22 character it represents.”

1 of 6

Sizing:

Frame fit: small

Lens width: 49 mm

Temple length: 145 mm

Bridge width: 19 mm

The Half Note

1 of 4

Other New Soul Merchandise

Drinkware

1 of 4

Soul Theatrical Poster Design

1 of 2

Phone Cases

1 of 2

The Half Note

1 of 2

Soul arrives on Disney+ on December 25th. Read Alex’s review of Pixar’s latest film.