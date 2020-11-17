The Search for Sunken Slave Ships: National Geographic Explores What We Can Learn from These Discoveries in New Podcast

by | Nov 17, 2020 10:53 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,
Photo Source: National Geographic

Photo Source: National Geographic

This week’s episode of Overheard at National Geographic explores a fascinating topic that could help millions of Black Americans solve missing links in their family tree. Titled “The Search for History's Lost Slave Ships,” host Amy Briggs talks to three guests who have dedicated their lives to searching for the shipwrecks of slave ships and partnering with archaeologists to recover items that could help answer a lot of questions about our the history of the United States of America.

Throughout the episode, some interesting facts are shared. Between the 16th and 19th century, there were around 35,000 voyages on ships used to bring 12.5 million Africans to the Americas and of them, at least 1,000 ships sank. Of those, less than a handful have been discovered and less than that have been documented properly. For many African Americans who follow their family trees back in time, the line often ends with a pair of great grandparents on a plantation. Such was the case for Tara Roberts, who’s family tree ended on the ledger of a plantation in North Carolina. Anything before that is lost to recorded history, but maybe not forever.

Tara Roberts is a National Geographic Explorer who was inspired when she visited the National Museum of African-American History and Culture, in Washington, D.C. While there, she saw a photo of Black scuba divers finding the wreck of a ship that carried enslaved Africans to the Americas and she was inspired to be just like the women in the photo. That’s how she got involved with Divers With Purpose.

The program was founded by Ken Stewart, who trains divers on what to look for to help uncover lost stories of African dispersion. Divers With Purpose aren’t archeologists and on the podcast, he shared that archeologists don’t want them disturbing items on the seafloor. Their job is to locate items that look man made that could be part of a shipwreck to then notify a team who  can safely examine and recover them if needed.

Diverse With Purpose is doing important work that most ocean archeologists aren’t focused on since they’re more concerned with bigger stories like the Titanic. These lost slave ships are also difficult to locate because they were wooden ships, which have long been destroyed. What divers usually find is debris, like what was discovered in the 1970’s with the wreck of the Henrietta Marie, which included cannons, anchors, glass beads, and child-sized shackles.

With knowledge of the routes that slave traders took, luckily Divers With Purpose know where to search and their important work continues. Lately, many episodes of Overheard at National Geographic have been largely focused on the past, but this one really looks to the future. During Tara’s interview, she reveals that she’s on her way to Mobile, Alabama to meet with a team who discovered a slave ship called the Clotilda, which was discovered in 2019. This ship has a unique history as its voyage was the last, arriving in port on the eve of the Civil War. Tara is conducting interviews for her own podcast that will spend an entire season documenting this important discovery.

You can listen to this full episode and others at the official Overheard at National Geographic website.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed