Disney+ Watch Guide: November 20th – 26th

There’s a lot to celebrate this week on Disney+, including the 25th anniversary of Toy Story and 10th anniversary of Tangled. You’ll find all of them in the Library Highlights section, but first, there’s a new show premiering today, Marvel’s 616, and the documentary film The Real Right Stuff to celebrate the season finale of The Right Stuff. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

Marvel’s 616 – All Episodes

“Marvel’s 616 explores Marvel’s rich legacy of pioneering characters, creators and storytelling to reflect the world outside your window. Each documentary, helmed by a unique filmmaker, showcases the intersections of storytelling, pop culture, and fandom within the Marvel Universe. Episodes in this anthology series will cover topics including Marvel’s world-spanning artists, the trailblazing women of Marvel Comics, discovering the “forgotten” characters of Marvel, and much more.”

“The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.”

“After Shepard’s dramatic voyage to space, he feels underwhelmed and restless. Heeding Glenn’s advice, Shepard attempts to quell his ambition with gratitude for his wife and children. While Shepard’s marriage somehow remains intact, Gordo and Trudy’s may never recover. Meanwhile, when JFK publicly issues a challenge for NASA to send a man to the moon, Glenn’s drive to top Shepard is reignited.”

“The Real Right Stuff tells the remarkable true story of the nation’s first astronauts, the original Mercury 7, and pulls from hundreds of hours of archival film and radio broadcasts, interviews, home movies and other rare and never-before-seen material to catapult viewers back to the late 1950s. The two-hour documentary, from National Geographic, complements the Disney+ original scripted series The Right Stuff which will premiere its season finale on the same day.”

“Revisit One Day at Disney’s compelling and inspiring cast members in the Season Finale. From the heart of the Disney parks to the streets of Madrid, take a look back at the memorable moments and the people who make them possible as we go behind-the-scenes to experience Disney magic like never before.”

“The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day, a holiday first introduced in the 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special.”

“Mickey Mouse attempts to wrangle a prized herd across the stunning vistas of the Big Thunder Valley, but Peg-Leg Pete stands in his way. Mickey and his friends’ plans for a barbeque get sidetracked after a quick trip to the supermarket turns into an odyssey.”

Set above the world of Cars, Dusty Crophopper dreams of competing in an air race.

Dusty’s adventures continue when he joins the fight to extinguish a raging fire.

The hit Disney Channel Latin America telenovela about a girl who makes music online makes it’s US debut.

35th Anniversary – One Magic Christmas

A guardian angel helped Mary Steenburgen find the joy of the season when this live-action holiday film debuted on November 22nd, 1985.

30th Anniversary – Three Men and a Little Lady

A sequel to Touchstone Pictures’ comedy Three Men and a Baby debuted on November 21st, 1990.

25th Anniversary – Toy Story

The animation medium changed forever on November 22nd, 1995, with the premiere of the first all computer animated film.

20th Anniversary – 102 Dalmatians

Glenn Close took another turn as Cruella De Vil in this sequel to the live-action adaptation, released November 24th, 2000.

10th Anniversary – Tangled

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 50th animated feature hit theaters on November 24th, 2010.

5th Anniversary – The Good Dinosaur

Dinosaur Arlo and his human pet Spot went on an emotional adventure in this Pixar film that premiered November 25th, 2015.

