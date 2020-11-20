Disney+ Watch Guide: November 20th – 26th

There’s a lot to celebrate this week on Disney+, including the 25th anniversary of Toy Story and 10th anniversary of Tangled. You’ll find all of them in the Library Highlights section, but first, there’s a new show premiering today, Marvel’s 616, and the documentary film The Real Right Stuff to celebrate the season finale of The Right Stuff. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.
New Exclusives
Marvel’s 616 – All Episodes
“Marvel’s 616 explores Marvel’s rich legacy of pioneering characters, creators and storytelling to reflect the world outside your window. Each documentary, helmed by a unique filmmaker, showcases the intersections of storytelling, pop culture, and fandom within the Marvel Universe. Episodes in this anthology series will cover topics including Marvel’s world-spanning artists, the trailblazing women of Marvel Comics, discovering the “forgotten” characters of Marvel, and much more.”
The Mandalorian – “Chapter 12”
“The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.”
The Right Stuff – “Flight” (Season Finale)
“After Shepard’s dramatic voyage to space, he feels underwhelmed and restless. Heeding Glenn’s advice, Shepard attempts to quell his ambition with gratitude for his wife and children. While Shepard’s marriage somehow remains intact, Gordo and Trudy’s may never recover. Meanwhile, when JFK publicly issues a challenge for NASA to send a man to the moon, Glenn’s drive to top Shepard is reignited.”
The Real Right Stuff
“The Real Right Stuff tells the remarkable true story of the nation’s first astronauts, the original Mercury 7, and pulls from hundreds of hours of archival film and radio broadcasts, interviews, home movies and other rare and never-before-seen material to catapult viewers back to the late 1950s. The two-hour documentary, from National Geographic, complements the Disney+ original scripted series The Right Stuff which will premiere its season finale on the same day.”
One Day at Disney Shorts – “Season Finale”
“Revisit One Day at Disney’s compelling and inspiring cast members in the Season Finale. From the heart of the Disney parks to the streets of Madrid, take a look back at the memorable moments and the people who make them possible as we go behind-the-scenes to experience Disney magic like never before.”
Recently Added
The following Disney+ exclusives premiered late last week. Here they are again in case you missed them.
LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
“The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day, a holiday first introduced in the 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special.”
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – “Cheesewranglers/Supermarket Scramble”
“Mickey Mouse attempts to wrangle a prized herd across the stunning vistas of the Big Thunder Valley, but Peg-Leg Pete stands in his way. Mickey and his friends’ plans for a barbeque get sidetracked after a quick trip to the supermarket turns into an odyssey.”
New on Disney+
Planes
Set above the world of Cars, Dusty Crophopper dreams of competing in an air race.
Planes: Fire & Rescue
Dusty’s adventures continue when he joins the fight to extinguish a raging fire.
BIA
The hit Disney Channel Latin America telenovela about a girl who makes music online makes it’s US debut.
Library Highlights
35th Anniversary – One Magic Christmas
A guardian angel helped Mary Steenburgen find the joy of the season when this live-action holiday film debuted on November 22nd, 1985.
30th Anniversary – Three Men and a Little Lady
A sequel to Touchstone Pictures’ comedy Three Men and a Baby debuted on November 21st, 1990.
25th Anniversary – Toy Story
The animation medium changed forever on November 22nd, 1995, with the premiere of the first all computer animated film.
20th Anniversary – 102 Dalmatians
Glenn Close took another turn as Cruella De Vil in this sequel to the live-action adaptation, released November 24th, 2000.
10th Anniversary – Tangled
Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 50th animated feature hit theaters on November 24th, 2010.
5th Anniversary – The Good Dinosaur
Dinosaur Arlo and his human pet Spot went on an emotional adventure in this Pixar film that premiered November 25th, 2015.
Holiday Films on Disney+
- LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
- Once Upon a Snowman
- Noelle
- Home Alone
- Home Alone 2
- Home Alone 3
- The Santa Clause
- The Santa Clause 2
- The Santa Clause 3
- Frozen
- Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
- Frozen 2
- Mickey's A Christmas Carol
- The Muppet Christmas Carol
- A Christmas Carol (2009)
- Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
- Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
- Pluto’s Christmas Tree
- Santa’s Workshop
- The Small One
- Prep & Landing
- Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
- Miracle on 34th Street
- Babes in Toyland
- One Magic Christmas
- The Christmas Star
- While You Were Sleeping
- I’ll Be Home For Christmas
- Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
- Santa Paws 2
- Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
- Disney's Fairytale Weddings Holiday Magic
- Decorating Disney Holiday Magic
- The Ultimate Christmas Present
- Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas!
- ‘Twas the Night
- Full-Court Miracle
- 12 Dates of Christmas
- Snowglobe
- The Mistle-Tones: A Musical
- Life-Size 2
- Three Days
- Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
The Simpsons Christmas Episodes
- “Simpsons Roasting On An Open Fire” (S1E1)
- “Marge Be Not Proud” (S7E11)
- “Miracle on Evergreen Terrace” (S9E10)
- “Grift of the Magi” (S11E9)
- “Skinner's Sense of Snow” (S12E8)
- “She of Little Faith” (S13E6)
- “Tis The Fifteenth Season” (S15E7)
- “Simpsons Christmas Stories” (S17E9)
- “Kill Gil, Volumes I & II” (S18E9)
- “The Burns and the Bees” (S20E9)
- “The Fight Before Christmas” (S22E8)
- “Holidays of Future Passed” (S23E9)
- “White Christmas Blues” (S25E8)
- “I Won't Be Home for Christmas” (S26E9)
- “The Nightmare After Krustmas” (S28E10)
- “Tis the 30th Season” (S30E10)
- “Bobby, It’s Cold Outside” (S31E10)
