Video/Photos: Happy Place – The Drive Thru Experience Opens in Century City, California

The interactive Instagram museum Happy Place has returned to Los Angeles for this winter with an all-new reimagined drive-in experience, and we got to experience it today in the Westfield Century City shopping center parking garage.

Covering over 50,000 square feet, Happy Place – The Drive Thru features “over 18 unique and vibrant exhibits, designed to embrace and accentuate experiencing the event being enjoyed from your own vehicle.” Enjoy the video below as we drive through the multi-level activation filled with colorful displays and memorable moments.

Watch Happy Place – The Drive Thru experience in Century City, California:

At Happy Place – The Drive Thru, you and the passengers seated safely in your car will make your way through “California Dreamin’,” “Tickle the Keys: The Giant Piano Experience,” “Club Happy,” “Rainbow Road,” “Sweet Tooth Street,” “Super Bloom” and more California-themed exhibits, all designed to catch your eye and brighten your spirit this winter in Southern California. The event has been planned with guest safety as a priority, as interaction with staff is limited and attendees spend the entire time in their vehicles, observing and bouncing along to the peppy soundtrack. There are also a few fun video ops along the way, and guests are provided with a personalized QR code to make sure their recordings get emailed to the correct place. Then, on the way out, don’t forget to pick up some Happy Place merchandise to remember the experience by. Check out some more photos from the drive-through below:

“HAPPY PLACE was created because we BELIEVE that our world today can use a lot more happiness. HAPPY PLACE was launched in 2017 as an immersive pop-up exhibit with larger-than-life installations and multi-sensory themed rooms curated to Capture Your Happy! After launching in Los Angeles, HAPPY PLACE went on tour spreading joy to more than half a million people with stops in Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Sydney, Australia and a Las Vegas Residency at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.”

For more information on the event and to make advance reservations, be sure to visit the official Happy Place website.