Video/Photos: Happy Place – The Drive Thru Experience Opens in Century City, California

by | Nov 20, 2020 6:16 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

The interactive Instagram museum Happy Place has returned to Los Angeles for this winter with an all-new reimagined drive-in experience, and we got to experience it today in the Westfield Century City shopping center parking garage.

Covering over 50,000 square feet, Happy Place – The Drive Thru features “over 18 unique and vibrant exhibits, designed to embrace and accentuate experiencing the event being enjoyed from your own vehicle.” Enjoy the video below as we drive through the multi-level activation filled with colorful displays and memorable moments.

Watch Happy Place – The Drive Thru experience in Century City, California:

At Happy Place – The Drive Thru, you and the passengers seated safely in your car will make your way through “California Dreamin’,” “Tickle the Keys: The Giant Piano Experience,” “Club Happy,” “Rainbow Road,” “Sweet Tooth Street,” “Super Bloom” and more California-themed exhibits, all designed to catch your eye and brighten your spirit this winter in Southern California. The event has been planned with guest safety as a priority, as interaction with staff is limited and attendees spend the entire time in their vehicles, observing and bouncing along to the peppy soundtrack. There are also a few fun video ops along the way, and guests are provided with a personalized QR code to make sure their recordings get emailed to the correct place. Then, on the way out, don’t forget to pick up some Happy Place merchandise to remember the experience by. Check out some more photos from the drive-through below:

“HAPPY PLACE was created because we BELIEVE that our world today can use a lot more happiness. HAPPY PLACE was launched in 2017 as an immersive pop-up exhibit with larger-than-life installations and multi-sensory themed rooms curated to Capture Your Happy! After launching in Los Angeles, HAPPY PLACE went on tour spreading joy to more than half a million people with stops in Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Sydney, Australia and a Las Vegas Residency at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.”

For more information on the event and to make advance reservations, be sure to visit the official Happy Place website.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed