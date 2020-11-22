Sunday Shopping Spree: Disney Parks Merchandise and Outerwear

Sunday is the perfect day for a shopping spree, especially when there’s a sale! shopDisney is gearing up for the holiday season with special discounts on dozens of items you’ll want to add to your shopping list. As always, guests take advantage of free shipping on purchases of $75 or more (pre tax) with the code SHIPMAGIC. The deal is currently available through December 31, 2020.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

25% Off Disney Parks Merchandise

Save on your favorite Disney Parks items like pins, Spirit Jerseys, Ear Headbands, and even Princess beauty masks. Use the code PARKS25 at checkout. The deal is good through the end of today (November 22nd).

Mickey and Minnie Holiday Snowglobe

Add this festive snowglobe to your holiday collection for just $15 with any shopDisney purchase (while supplies last).

Warm Wear and Outerwear

Guests can save an additional 20% off select items with the code WARMUP at checkout. But hurry, this deal ends tonight!

