Event Recap: “Herb Ryman: The Big Picture” from The Walt Disney Family Museum

On November 20th, the Walt Disney Family Museum hosted a very special event celebrating the artistry of Disney Legend Herb Ryman, led by a special guest who knew him well. Eddie Sotto worked closely with Herb Ryman on Disneyland Paris’ Main Street and several other projects. Eddie described Ryman as having “An elfish twinkle in his eyes and a lot of confidence.”

Eddie Sotto bookended his presentation on Herb Ryman with the legendary lost weekend where he and Walt created the corkboard map of Disneyland that was used to sell investors on the park. But for the purposes of this recap, I’ve rearranged the coverage to give an easier overview of this incredible artist. Screen captures were not allowed, but I’ve included some of Eddie Sotto’s Twitter posts where appropriate.

Born in Vernon, IL, Herb Ryman’s parents wanted him to be a doctor, but he was drawn to his artistic sensibilities. Working at MGM, Herb Ryman knew famous movie producers, directors, and even stars like Clark Gable. But the man who inspired him the most during this time was Harry Johnson, who had an influence on Herb Ryman’s art style. “You know more about a person when you find out who they admire because it shows up in their work,” Sotto shared about this connection that turned into a life-long friendship. Harry Johnson also worked on a lot of 20th Century Fox films like The Robe and worked at WED designing interiors for shops on Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland.

DL Main Street illustrator Harry Johnson came from film. Here’s a Paris Cafe from “Ninotchka”, an MGM Garbo film. Beautiful work. Herb Ryman admired his work as well. pic.twitter.com/F1dQxqU0YW — Eddie Sotto (@boss_angeles) March 28, 2018

Many of Herb Ryman’s assignments at MGM involved international designs, which gave him a thirst for travel. This prompted Ryman to take all of his money, quit his job, and travel the world. His own father died in Paris during World War I and during his travels, he stayed with a French family to soak up as much of the culture as possible. Decades later when Herb Ryman was working with Eddie on Disneyland Paris, he gave Eddie a list of places he must see in Paris.

Herb later worked at Disney and while working on Dumbo, Ryman was invited to travel with the Ringling Brothers Circus. His travels directly influenced the roustabouts sequence in the classic animated film. Ryman later found out that Walt Disney himself was jealous of his invitation and revealed to him that his childhood dream was to join the circus and become a clown. Because Herb Ryman was now friends with Walt Disney’s clown hero, Emmett Kelly, Walt begged Herb to join him at a circus show so he could be introduced to Kelly backstage. Emmett was later invited to a tour of the Walt Disney Studios, which Herb told Eddie was one of Walt’s proudest moments. Click here to see Herb Ryman’s circus art, including a portrait he made of Emmett Kelly.

The story of Herb Ryman’s weekend with Walt on the Studio Lot painting the map of Disneyland is legendary and Eddie said one myth that was missing in Herb’s direct recounting of the tale is that Walt Disney didn’t cry when it was completed. Herb was, however, reluctant to tackle the project, thinking he wouldn’t be able to do justice to Walt’s grand vision. Herb Ryman’s map was based on concept artwork previously made for individual elements of the park, but it was the first time they had all been combined. But one thing Herb Ryman can claim credit for is giving the map of Disneyland a feeling and a personality. If you examine the map closely, you’ll see bits of action that wouldn’t have come from anywhere other than his imagination, like kids playing horseshoes behind the Main Street Firehouse, smoke signals rising out of the Indian Village, and circus wagons in Holiday Land. There’s also an Easter Egg in the map, Disneyland landscape artist Bill Evans carrying a palm tree, who was one of Herb Ryman’s friends.

While Herb Ryman wasn’t necessarily a fan of the products produced by Walt Disney Productions, he was fiercely protective of his boss. That’s why he was so bold and daring in one of his most famous Disneyland contributions. While looking at a model of the park with the centerpiece castle facing down Main Street, Herb argued that air travel made it easier for visitors to go to Germany and see the real Neuschwanstein Castle for themselves, upon which the model was heavily based. Fearing that the public would think of Disneyland’s castle as a cheap knockoff of the real thing, he grabbed the castle and turned it around just before Walt Disney entered the room. This was a case where a bold choice paid off, but Eddie Sotto shared that there were times where quick decisions like this worked against Herb Ryman.

Herb Ryman's spectacular work inspires me, you? pic.twitter.com/QRXC2hrgCB — Eddie Sotto (@boss_angeles) March 27, 2020

With a mischievous streak, Herb Ryman would sometimes do things to get a reaction out of his supervisors at WED. One example Eddie shared was that he was famous for leaving his paintings half-done because he was talented enough to finish them the night before a deadline. His own artwork was not only famous for his extraordinary use of color, but also for showcasing diverse people before it was asked for. He also liked to put a few nuns in his artwork, a trend that started while on a research trip for New Orleans Square where he saw the Sisters of the Order of Saint Ursula from the Ursuline Academy of New Orleans.

Some of Herb Ryman’s wisdom has stayed with Eddie Sotto throughout his career. One of Herb Ryman’s hallmarks of his concept art was making things “Specifically Vague.” He was inspired by French impressionist painters and his concept art asked questions that your mind had to answer. Another quote he would often say is “Bad taste costs no more,” which he got by adjusting the title of a popular book.

Today we discuss Disney legend Herb Ryman on "How to be "Specifically Vague"" on @LinkedIn https://t.co/REIZkar8Tw — Eddie Sotto (@boss_angeles) October 2, 2015

Herb Ryman is credited with a window on Main Street, but he also has a unique tribute at Disneyland. In his last years, Ryman was given a pine tree that miraculously survived in the shade of his bedroom. After he passed, Eddie Sotto was part of a small group who planted it at Disneyland, where it also includes a plaque dedicated to Herb Ryman. While the tree has since been replaced, the plaque is still there. For fans looking for a more complete biography, Eddie Sotto recommended A Brush with Disney and Warp and Weft Life Canvas of Herbert Ryman.

