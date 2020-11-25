“It’s True…All of It” Star Wars Black Friday and Cyber Week Deals For All Your Shopping Needs

by | Nov 25, 2020 11:18 AM Pacific Time

Shopping for a Star Wars fan this holiday season? More than two dozen retailers are offering Black Friday and Cyber Week deals on games, collectibles and attire.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • With holiday celebrations mere weeks away, companies are rolling out their seasonal deals for Black Friday and Cyber week.
  • StarWars.com recently revealed the promotional savings being offered to Star Wars shoppers spanning games, controllers, fitness watches, attire and more.
  • Whether shopping for others or themselves, there are plenty of great offers to take advantage of this coming week with select deals available now through December 26th.
  • Happy shopping and May the Force be With You!

Star Wars Black Friday and Cyber Week Deals

AQUARIUS

Get 25% off The Mandalorian playing cards and more from November 27-30!

Art Game

Get 25% off Star Wars 3D bookmarks from November 27-30 with code TAUNTAUN!

1 of 3

Controller Gear

Get discounts and deals on various Star Wars products, including the limited-edition Wireless Xbox Star Wars: Squadrons Controller and Charging Stand from November 27-December 30!

Fanwraps

Get 20% off all Star Wars products with discount code HOLIDAYS2020 from November 27-December 6!

1 of 4

Garmin

Get $20 off both the Light Side and Dark Side versions of the Star Wars vivofit jr. 2 from November 22-December 26!

Heroes & Villains

Get 20% off select Star Wars items from November 24-30!


Her Universe

Get up to 50% off November 19-27, and November 29-December 1!

1 of 4

J!NX

Get 30% off both Star Wars games-inspired collections (Star Wars: Squadrons and Star Wars Legacy Collection) starting November 18!

1 of 3

Kano

Get $40 off the Star Wars: The ForceCoding Kit from November 27-30!

LBMB

Get The Mandalorian and The Child Sunshade for $14.99 and more!

LEGO

Save on select LEGO Star Wars sets including:

1 of 3

Mad Engine

Get deals on select Star Wars tees at Hot Topic from November 19-27!

1 of 2

New Zealand Mint

Buy one Star Wars Premium Silver Foil Poster / get one 30% off from November 27-30 with discount code BLACKFRIDAY30!

1 of 3

Original Stitch

Get 20% off Star Wars fabrics from November 19-26; get 30% off from November 27-28; and get 20% off from November 29-December 2!

Out of Print

Buy one, get one Star Wars tee free November 27-28! Get 30% off your order, including Out of Print’s Star Wars collection, from November 29-December 2!

1 of 4

Otter Products

Get 25% off select Star Wars cases including the OtterBox Symmetry Series Case: The Child Scatter from November 26-30!

1 of 3

Taste Beauty

Get 15% off the Taste Beauty Mandalorian 8-Pack Lip Balm from November 27-December 3!

theory11

Get an instant 15% discount on Star Wars Premium Playing Cards during Cyber Week at theory11, using the special discount code SWBLKFRIDAY!

1 of 2

Thomas Kinkade

Get Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings on Star Wars products including The Mandalorian prints and more!

1 of 2

Razer

Get discounts and deals on Star Wars gaming accessories, including The Razer Stormtrooper Edition, from November 26-30!

1 of 2

Regal Robot

Get up to 25% off select Star Wars items from November 27-30!

1 of 4

Ruggable

Get 20% off Ruggable’s Washable Star Wars Rugs from November 27-30 with code STARWARS or BFCM20!

1 of 4

shopDisney

Get 20% off sitewide from November 25-27!

Sundeska

Get 25% off Star Wars Stackable Snack Packs from November 27-December 5!

1 of 3

Tee Turtle

Get 50% off all Star Wars tees from November 26-29!

Zen Studios

 
 
