Imaginative Play, Baby’s Firsts, and Other Fun Disney Gifts for the Whole Family

It’s the most wonderful time of the year leading up to the most wonderful time of the year: Black Friday and Cyber week! Retailers are rolling out their seasonal discounts on the items shoppers are most excited for and that includes everything Disney. Whether you’re exchanging gifts with friends and extended family this year or just treating yourself to something fun, we’ve thought we’d share some Disney finds we think are pretty great.
Hunker Down Fun
Ugh, yes, we’re still stuck inside and it’s been a real bummer. But on the bright side, this has given us a chance to find calm and/or creative activities to do during our free time.
Puzzles
- Ravensburger Disney Mickey Mouse Sort & Go Jigsaw Puzzle Accessory – $21.32
- Star Wars – Droids – 300 Large Piece Jigsaw Puzzle – $29.93
- Star Wars – Seek and Find – The Death Star – 300 Large Piece Jigsaw Puzzle with Hidden Images – $22.09
- Star Wars – The Mandalorian – This is The Way – 500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle – $16.55
- Star Wars – Fine Art Collection – Yoda – 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle – $14.99
STEM Learning
- Ultimate Sand Play Set – National Geographic | shopDisney – $24.99
- Fool’s Gold Dig Kits – National Geographic | shopDisney – $32.99
- Disney Frozen 2 Kano Coding Kit -$79.99
- LEGO Star Wars Boost Droid Commander STEM Coding Educational Building Set for Kids $199.99
- Brain Games the Game – National Geographic | shopDisney – $24.99
- Star Wars: Master Models – Millennium Falcon | shopDisney – $24.95
For Infants
If you’re shopping for future Disney fans, you can’t go wrong with these adorable items, perfect for their First Christmas or first Disney Parks visit.
First Christmas
- Hallmark Keepsake Ornament 2020 Year-Dated, Star Wars BB-8 Baby’s First Christmas – $19.27
- Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Blanket Sleeper for Baby | shopDisney – $16.99
- Mickey and Minnie Mouse “My First Christmas” Blanket and Hat Set | shopDisney – $34.99
- Mickey Mouse "My 1st Christmas" Holiday Stocking for Baby – Personalizable | shopDisney – $16.99
Costume Bodysuits
Home Decor
Add some Disney flair to your home with cute decorations or artistic prints and paintings. Whether you’re a fan of subtle Disney nods or want to boldly declare your love of the Mouse, these decorations will bring a bit of magic to your abode.
- Kurt Adler 20 Piece Mickey & Minnie Fairy Lights Standard: Garden & Outdoor – $30.99
- Gertmenian Disney Mickey Mouse Doormat Rug Retro Classic Entryway Floor Mat Carpet, 2 Pack – $49.88
- Original Disney Rides Patent Art Prints – Set of Four Photos (8×10) Unframed – $14.96
- Vintage Star Wars Patent Poster Prints, Set of 4 Photos (8×10) Unframed, Handmade – $18.99
- Mickey and Minnie – Sweetheart Holiday | Thomas Kinkade Studios – $89.00 – $2,295
- AtoZStudio Disney Princess Wall Art Posters – Set of 8 Art Prints Posters & Prints – $24.99
Keeping Cozy
The changing of the seasons means colder weather is on the way. Stay cozy this winter with fuzzy blankets, socks, wraps and more featuring your favorite Disney characters.
Blankets
- Disney Parks Alphabet Throw Blanket for Toddlers | shopDisney – $39.99
- Eeyore Hooded Fleece Throw for Adults | shopDisney – $29.99
- Minnie Mouse Reversible Sequin Hooded Throw Blanket | shopDisney $39.99
- Blankets Disneyland 65th Anniversary Fleece Throw – $20.00
- Disney This Is My Disney Blanket Throw Blanket – $26.90
- Disney Lilo & Stitch Frog & Leaves Throw Blanket – $26.90
Socks and Slippers
Toys and Plush
Role play toys and cuddly plush are always great gifts for the kids. Help them stretch their imaginations to be fashionistas, or watch as they take turns being heroes and villains. And there’s nothing quite as special as having a plush pal nearby for when they need a hug.
Toys
- Tara Toys Minnie Necklace Activity Set – $12.99-$19.99
- Avengers NERF Power Moves Marvel Black Panther Power Slash Claw NERF Dart-Launching Toy – $19.99
- Star Wars Mandalorian Darksaber Lightsaber Toy with Electronic Lights and Sounds – $29.99
- Marvel NERF Power Moves Black Widow Stinger Strike NERF Dart-Launching Roleplay Toy – $19.89
- Marvel Black Panther Nerf Vibranium Strike Gauntlet – $23.95
Plush
- Disney Minnie Mouse 2020 Large Holiday Plush – $19.99
- Lando Calrissian Plush – Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Medium 13” | shopDisney – $11.99
- Sorcerer Mickey Mouse Light-Up Plush – Micro | shopDisney – $11.99
- Stitch Light-Up Plush – Micro | shopDisney – $11.99
- Disney's Star Wars Chewbacca Pillow Pet by Pillow Pets – $24.99
- Kohl's Cares Disney Classics Plush – Thumper – $9.99