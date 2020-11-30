TV Review – “Peyton’s Places: Beast Quake” on ESPN+

by | Nov 30, 2020 12:41 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Peyton Manning is one of the greatest and most famous football players of all-time. He has hosted Saturday Night Live, appeared in countless commercials and, oh yeah, won a couple of Super Bowls. Now, he’s hosting his own series on ESPN+.

Peyton’s Places is beach for a second season, and it follows the NFL great around the country as he explores the history of the National Football League, one piece at a time. The first episode of this second season is titled “Beast Quake” and it sees Peyton talk a little football with one of the greatest running backs to ever play the game – Marshawn Lynch.

The episode opens with Peyton on the field ahead of Super Bowl LIV to celebrate being selected to the team of the NFL’s 100 all-time best players. After sharing a delightfully awkward moment with Tom Brady on the sideline, Manning introduces his son to a host of the best football players to ever do it.

After the introduction to the second season of Peyton’s Places, the episode really begins with Peyton driving a golf cart onto a high school football field, where he meets Lynch. It doesn’t take long for the first bleep as Lynch is not exactly the most family-friendly speaker. That becomes more evident as Manning shares a montage of Lynch’s career, featuring highlights of some of his post game interviews.

The first topic the two NFL legends discuss is, believe it or not, “ghost riding the whip.” One of the most memorable moments in Lynch’s career came when he played at the University of California and drove a golf cart around the field after the game. Lynch actually goes into some history of the phrase “ghost ride the whip.” It’s a funny segment and Peyton is his usual amount of awkward.

They then get into the topic of famous alums from Oakland Tech High School. In addition to Lynch and some other great athletes, Frank Oz, the legendary voice of Yoda, also graduated from the school. They also touch on the topic of Lynch’s love for Skittles, another trademark of the incredibly unique superstar.

Manning of course beings up the topic of Lynch’s well-documented love for media interviews. That of course is sarcasm as Lynch was known for blowing off reporters and giving hilarious responses like “I’m just here so I don’t go fined.” Even those who don’t watch football are likely familiar with Lynch’s antics with the media. It was great to revisit some of his funniest moments, and I almost wish we got to see more of it here.

If those antics are what Lynch is known for most, a close second is his amazing ability to keep running after contact. Lynch credits this talent to the way he would play football in the street growing up. Lynch talks about how a would-be tackler has nothing on a bus, so first contact was nothing. The episode features all kinds of great highlights from Lynch’s playing career, running defenders over and making them miss.

They then get into the episode’s namesake a bit – “Beast Mode.” This was Lynch’s slogan while he was playing and it was never more evident than in his unforgettable run in the 2010 playoffs against the New Orleans Saints. Manning and Lynch break down that amazing play in what is probably the most entertaining segment for football fans. Just seeing the play again was entertaining enough, but Lynch’s insight and Manning’s commentary make it even better.

On the flip side, they also touch on Super Bowl XLIX, where Lynch’s Seahawks lost to the New England Patriots after throwing an interception in the end zone instead of giving the ball to the star running back. Lynch jokes about running backs not being allowed to be involved in the gameplanning. ESPN could make a full hour-long documentary about this one play, so it was nice that this episode touched on it a little, but football fans would still like to see more.

The episode comes to a close with Lynch once again getting behind the wheel of a golf cart and riding off into the sunset with Peyton. This was a hilarious first episode to kick off season two. Lynch might be a hard guest to top, but I’m sure Peyton has some tricks up his sleeve as this season progresses.

The first episode of the second season of Peyton’s Places is available now on ESPN+. Fans can subscribe to ESPN+ for just $4.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) and can cancel at any time.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed