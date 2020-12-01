Disney-Themed Insulated Drinkware by Corkcicle Now Available on shopDisney

No matter the time of year, or where you work (at the office or at home) one of the biggest challenges is keeping hot beverages hot and cold drinks cold! I know it’s silly, but it’s true! How many times have you made a steaming hot cup of coffee or tea and by the time you can drink it, it’s gone cold?

Fortunately Disney fans, Corkcicle has a fun collection of character themed stainless steel drinkware that will extend the temperature life of your favorite beverage. And best of all, you can find them on shopDisney!

Disney Drinkware by Corkcicle

Corkcicle drinkware is designed to hold the temperature of your favorite beverage for long periods of time. Canteens are made with a triple-insulated design that keep things cold for 25 hours or hot for 12 hours. The tumblers and cups are also triple-insulated and will keep things cold for 9 hours or hot for 3 hours.

Minnie Mouse

Minnie stars in two different designs on these containers. The first features her signature polka dot look, and the second offers her silhouette with sparkly and iridescent coloring.

Mickey Mouse

Get in the Disney parks mood with these Walt Disney World Mickey Mouse tumblers! Available in black or pink, fans will love the simplicity of the design that will have them thinking magical vacation thoughts!

Darth Vader

This collection features sleek and shiny black coloring reminiscent of the Sith Lord’s iconic helmet. The Corkcicle brand name is printed on the sides in bright red like Vader’s lightsaber.

C-3PO

C-3PO has had an impressive career. He’s witnessed the Clone Wars, the rise and fall of the Empire, and the strength of the Resistance, he certainly can handle keeping your beverage at the right temp.

Stormtrooper

They may be terrible at shooting, but when it comes to keeping your drink the perfect temperature, this Stormtrooper beverage container won’t fail you. The design is simple and straightforward: a series of black lines covers the widest part cup and canteen.

