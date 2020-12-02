Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 41: It’s Grogu-ing On Me with Guest Rebekah Moseley

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #41: It’s Grogu-ing On Me with Guest Rebekah Moseley
Date: December 2nd, 2020 (wrap-around recorded December 1st, episode discussion recorded November 30th)
Topics
Host Mike Celestino and recurring guest Rebekah Moseley discuss the latest episode of the hit Disney+ live-action Star Wars series “The Mandalorian,” entitled “Chapter 13 – The Jedi.”
Mike serves as Laughing Place’s lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly “Who’s the Bossk?” Star Wars podcast. He’s been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general since a very young age and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.